Father Bruce G. Flannagan named senior priest

Read Special Section

After serving in five parishes across the archdiocese and during 45 years of active priestly ministry, Father Bruce Flannagan told The Pilot in 1999 that, "I love all aspects of the priesthood. I enjoy celebrating liturgy and living in communities that are powerful in faith."



The Gloucester native, who is the middle child of the three children of the late Thomas and Virginia (Friend) Flannagan, was born in the North Shore city on March 11, 1948. He attended Gloucester Public Schools and North Shore Community College prior to studies at Salem State University, Salem.



He entered the archdiocesan seminaries at St. Clement Hall, Brighton, and then St. John Seminary for theology studies.



Cardinal Humberto Medeiros ordained him to the priesthood at Holy Cross Cathedral on May 20, 1978, along with 11 other classmates. During the ensuing years, he would serve in parishes in Marlborough's Immaculate Conception (1978-1984); Peabody's St. Ann (1984-1993); Winchester's St. Eulalia (1993-1996); and his last assignment as either an associate or a parochial vicar at Hanover's St. Mary of the Sacred Heart (1996-1999).



During his first assignment, he also served as Juvenile Court Chaplain at the Marlborough District Court. While at St. Ann, Peabody, he inaugurated a Parish Bereavement Group, one of the initial ones of such groups in the archdiocese.



Bernard Cardinal Law named him pastor of St. Richard of Chichester Parish in Danvers on Aug. 9, 1999, and for the past almost two dozen years, he has served that parish. Just over one half of his active priestly ministry has been at the Danvers parish.



During his retirement, Father Flannagan will live in his own residence.