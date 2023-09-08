Father Edmond M. Derosier granted senior priest status

Read Special Section

Three assignments as an associate or parochial vicar and two as pastor, not many places but appreciated for his priestly service in each of them.



Born in Peabody on September 25, 1947, he was the son of the late Edmond and Gertrude (Devaney) Derosier. A son of St. John the Baptist Parish, Peabody, after elementary and secondary school, he attended archdiocesan seminaries: Cardinal O'Connell in Jamaica Plain and then to the Brighton campus of St. John Seminary, where he completed both philosophy and theology studies.



Archbishop Humberto Medeiros ordained him and his 1973 classmates at Holy Cross Cathedral on May 19, 1973.



His first of three assignments as either an associate or parochial vicar was to St. John the Evangelist, Swampscott. The pastor, Msgr. John "Speed" Carroll, ran a tight ship but those who served with him learned much about taking care of parishioners. Father Derosier's next 10 years (1981-1991) were spent as an associate at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, Waltham. Then, as now, the parish was in the steadily growing section of "north" Waltham.



Cardinal Bernard Law named him a parochial vicar at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Jamaica Plain, in 1991. This would be the shortest of his assignments prior to being named a pastor, which Cardinal Law did in 1994.



The appointment was to St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Shirley. This would be his longest single assignment, lasting almost three decades. Although very different in geography and demographics, almost rural and much smaller compared to his first three assignments, he loved the parish and the parishioners loved him. It provided him with a bit of time for his love of horses and his interest in "aviation," both flying the aircraft and to coin a phrase to "craft an aircraft," something he did and successfully took to flight.



In 2006, some 12 years into his assignment at Shirley, he was tasked with the additional responsibility as pastor of St. Mary Parish in neighboring Ayer. That additional assignment was his second longest.



In 2017, the two parishes were yoked as a collaborative and Father Derosier guided the process toward the merger of the two parishes into a new one, St. Nicholas, which would maintain the two churches but operate administratively from one office.



When the new parish, which he had steadily brought into existence over the past decade, was created, he was named the first pastor. This would be his shortest assignment, lasting only two months -- May 1, 2023 to July 1, 2023.



During his retirement, Father Derosier will live in his own residence and will be available for coverage of parish schedules and hospital duty.