Father Richard P. Cornell retires as Ashland pastor

Read Special Section

More readily recognized by his middle name, Paul, Father Cornell was born in Flushing, N.Y., on June 27, 1940, son of the late Alfred and Beatrice (Diviney) Cornell. He has a sister, Veronica Conroy.



He is a proud alumnus of Power Memorial High School in New York, where he was taught by the Christian Brothers (of Ireland) and the community he entered following his high school graduation. He received degrees from the brothers' college Iona in New Rochelle, N.Y., and across the river was graduate studies at Seton Hall University. During his years as a Christian Brother, he taught at their schools in New Jersey and at Bishop Hendricken, Warwick, R.I.



After three decades of educational ministry, Paul entered Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in preparation for priesthood as a candidate for the Archdiocese of Boston. After his seminary formation, the late Cardinal Bernard Law ordained him and his classmates to the priesthood at Holy Cross Cathedral on May 15, 1999. Just a few weeks prior to his ordination as deacon on Jan. 30, 1999, he penned an article for The Pilot in the Jan. 8, 1999, issue about his vocational journey and his seminary formation.



Father Cornell will be celebrating the silver jubilee of his ordination in May 2024. During the years prior to his being granted senior priest status on July 1, 2023, he served in more than a half dozen archdiocese parishes.



First and ultimately only appointment as a parochial vicar, at Sacred Heart, Weymouth (1999-2002). Subsequent assignments were as administrator of parishes in Lowell, St Patrick (2002-2004); St. John the Evangelist, Beverly (2004); Immaculate Conception, Cambridge (2004-2005); in Newton at St. Philip Neri (2005-2007); and contemporaneously at Mary Immaculate of Lourdes (2005-2007).



During five peripatetic years, he also served twice as a member of the Emergency Response Group.



Cardinal O'Malley named him pastor of St. Cecilia Parish in Ashland on June 5, 2007, where Father Cornell has quietly and effectively served for more than 16 years.



He will live in his own residence during retirement and has already made himself readily available to assist in parish ministry.