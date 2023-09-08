Over 700 years of priestly service -- thanks

Read Special Section

As you read through this, our annual salute to the priests of our archdiocese who have since last September been named senior priests, I trust you will be above all grateful. First to God who called them to our service, and to each of them for his "yes" over the years to God for us.



The priests who are featured here have offered their lives for me and for you and for many others. Well over 700 years of service have been generously given by these 13 new senior priests.



Immediately, we see that most of their and most of their active priestly ministry has been to our parishes. Not surprising, as that's what the call to diocesan or secular priesthood is about.



Several of our new seniors have also been in priestly ministry outside of our parishes, some for a short time, others for considerable time extending to many years, and in one case, almost four decades.



Diocesan priests are ordained for the service of the diocese and for its bishops as his principal collaborators. Much of the life of the Church is lived beyond the parishes and beyond the particular diocese. This is what we mean by a "Catholic" Church.



Among the outside of parish ministries represented are high school chaplain, archdiocesan ministries, education, and service to the Holy See. In other years, you would have seen military, hospital, prison, or campus chaplains. In all of those and other assignments, the diocesan priest is a living link between the parishes and all those ministries outside your parish. All of that is realized because of the responsibility the diocesan bishop has for ALL those committed to his care and which he cannot personally serve by way of sheer numbers. And who the already busy priest in parishes cannot reach because of their primary parish responsibilities.



Also among these priests are those who began their seminary and priestly formation immediately after high school; others after college; and still others after they had another career in business, education, or public service. Consistently, the priest inevitably points to influences on the vocational call and response: the support of their families; the example of priests in their parishes; and the encouragement of others, especially women religious.



Thanks to our friends at Clergy Trust -- they work overtime to support our priests attending our health care and to extra support in senior years; they also manage the funds from the collections at Easter, Christmas, September Special Collection, and annual assessments from parishes and agencies; and they honor us annually at the Priest Appreciation Dinner -- we have an article from one of the new senior priests, Father J. Michael Lawlor. Father Lawlor echoes the sentiments of many priests as they move from one stage of priestly life to another. He also lets all of us know that there is the human side of the priestly life during its changes. Something that priests share with all human beings.



Each of the stories presented here is very much a glimpse or a snapshot for the life and ministry of each of the senior priests we salute. Throughout their lives, they have influenced and affected parishioners, co-workers, and folks they met only once in passing. They have celebrated Sunday and weekday Masses; they have heard hundreds, if not thousands of confessions, happily welcomed new members to the Church in baptism, seen children receive First Holy Communion, probably prepared and celebrated with their families the confirmation of youth; they have been there in grief at funerals, and in hope at the anointing of the sick. They probably sat with people to help them in the confusion and maybe got help from you in their inevitable struggles.



You may know one or more of these priests, or they may serve to remind you of others who are already senior priests or those who have in the words of Pope St. John Paul II, "returned to the Father's house." All of them, and all of us still serving, appreciate an occasional remembrance in your prayers.



These new senior priests have not finished serving us. Many of them are continuing to celebrate Mass in our parishes, schools, and houses of women and men religious. Not only are they still "doing priestly work," they are also praying for us as they promised at their ordinations.



Thanks again monsignors and fathers for your service.



Ad multos annos animasque!