What makes the Healing Mass unique?

The celebrant invokes God's healing power over those gathered at the Mass. It is God who is doing the healing. The celebrant is the instrument that the Lord uses. The healing may relate to the following aspects of our lives:



Physical-healing pain, disease, suffering.



Spiritual-breaking with sins, addictions, deliverance from temptations, possessions.



Emotional-healing a relationship, memories, unforgiveness, fear, anxiety, depression.



A Healing Mass will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m.; teaching and adoration will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Betania II, 154 Summer Street, Medway, MA.







We are blessed to have Father Bash with us



Father John Baptist Bashobora is affectionately known as Father Bash. He is a Catholic priest from the Diocese of Mbarara Uganda, East Africa. He was ordained as a priest in 1972. In 1988, he earned his Doctorate of Theology in Spirituality from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome with a thesis on Discernment of Spirits.



American Friends of the Father Bash Foundation, Inc. has once again invited him to share his ministry with us here in the United States.



With permission from his archbishop, he travels all over the world preaching ''The Good News'' and shares his deep love for the Lord with others.



The gift that the Lord has bestowed on Father Bashobora comes with great sacrifices. In the early '80s, he started the Father Bash Foundation. Its purpose is to care for orphaned, abandoned, and poor children in Uganda. It started with one child. Today, the foundation currently cares for over 20,000 children. He received no government or diocesan help.



Our mission's goal is asking for financial support for the children, while allowing Father Bash to focus on preaching ''The Good News.''



For more information, please visit www.affbf.org, American Friends of the Father Bash Foundation, Inc., Spring Hill, FL.