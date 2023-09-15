'Sorrow Like No Other: Support for Grieving Parents When the Unthinkable Occurs'

Read Special Section

Grieving parents who have also lost spouses, parents, siblings, and best friends insist without exception that the loss of their child is a very different type of sorrow because it is so outside the natural order of the world as it should be. This slim volume is a gentle spiritual introduction to this experience by a couple whose own son, Paul, died unexpectedly years ago while in his early 20s. Diane and Charley Monaghan have spent the subsequent two decades ministering to other people who have lost a child -- no matter how old (from before birth to any age) or how they died (from illness, pandemic, accident, crime, violence, mass shootings, war, miscarriage, abortion, overdose, addiction, suicide, or any other cause or no apparent cause).



This booklet is appropriate both for grieving parents themselves and those trying to understand and support them. It addresses these questions: How is the grief of a parent whose child has died like no other grief? How long is the duration and intensity of a parent's grief? Do parents progress through the traditional "stages of grief?" What feelings are common among parents who've lost a child? To the grieving mothers? To the grieving fathers? How can the loss of a child challenge the grieving couple? How does the loss of a child affect a parent's relationship with any remaining (or future) children? What is the special bond that all grieving parents share? What do grieving parents need most?



This book is "first aid" for the lifelong struggle of parents to deal with the sorrow, anger, numbness, helplessness, disbelief, and sometimes guilt that comes over them like the unforeseen tornado they always feared, never expected, but always prayed to be spared: the death of their beloved child." -- William Urbine, former director of the Family Life Office, Catholic Diocese of Allentown, and former president, National Association of Catholic Family Life Ministers.



Diane and Charley Monaghan are the founders and directors of the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents based in Boston. Their mission is "Serving the spiritual needs of parents whose children of any age have died by any cause -- no matter how long ago." They say, "The entire focus of this ministry is to provide the opportunity for parents to concentrate on their spiritual journeys, to grow closer to God and to their children. We are not holistic in that we do not attempt to serve all mind, body, and social needs. We believe that in serving the spiritual needs of grieving parents we are serving the most important need -- that which will bring the true peace and comfort that grieving parents need most."



The Emmaus Ministry offers half-hour, one-hour, one-day, and weekend spiritual retreats in 15 dioceses across the United States. Their next Archdiocese of Boston program will be a weekend retreat offered Nov. 3-5, 2023, at their spiritual home, La Salette Retreat Center in Attleboro. Pre-registration at www.emfgp.org is required.



For more information on the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents and all of their upcoming programs, visit www.emfgp.org, email info@emfgp.org, or call Diane Monaghan at 800-919-9332.







SORROW LIKE NO OTHER



Supporting the Grief of a Parent Whose Child Has Died



By Charles and Diane Monaghan



54 pages, softcover, $7.95



All proceeds benefit the Emmaus Ministry for Grieving Parents



Available at www.emfgp.org or www.actapublications.com.



Also available on Amazon.