As you turn off Adams Street in Milton and head up Father Carney Drive, you pass between a number of beautiful homes. At the end of the street, on the right, a stately brick mansion, built at the end of the 19th century, looms into view. A sign on the left identifies the building as St. Joseph Retreat House. A large oak tree stands at the center of the driveway, surrounded by a low stone wall, creating a circle drive in front of the house. Ascending the four steps to the front door, you pass under a rounded porch supported by six white columns. When you ring the doorbell, a staff member of St. Joseph Retreat House arrives to welcome you for a restful time of prayer and spiritual rejuvenation!



Upon entering, on a small table to your left, you will see the prone figure of a sleeping saint wearing a green cloak: it is St. Joseph, to whom at crucial moments in the life of the Holy Family, God spoke in his dreams. This is an invitation to you, who may come to your retreat tired from the many activities and concerns of your life. You, too, are invited to rest, and let God speak to you in the silence.



The retreats offered at St. Joseph Retreat House, with the exception of occasional day groups, are silent. This means that you will be in silence as you pray, as you go about the house, enjoy your delicious meals, walk on the well-gardened grounds, and so forth. You are allowed to sing -- in the Mass! Mass is celebrated daily in our beautiful St. Mary chapel at the end of Father Carney Drive, built in 2010. This high-roofed House of the Lord has tall windows behind the altar looking into the woods at the back of the retreat house property.



The one moment of the day when you are allowed to speak freely is when you meet with your retreat director. Father Bill Neubecker, Father Peter Gojuk, or Father Craig MacMahon, members of the religious congregation of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary, staff and run the retreat house. In your daily conversation with your director, you will tell him how your prayer is going and how it relates to your life, with its challenges and struggles, its joys, sorrows, and hopes. At the end of each session, you will be provided with some Scripture passages to pray with for the next day, using the method taught by St. Ignatius of Loyola.



Your retreat is a privileged time with the Lord and Master of this house, Jesus Christ. In each of our three chapels you will come into his Eucharistic Presence: in St. Mary Chapel, already mentioned, which has a bright image of Our Lady receiving the message of the Angel emblazoned on the door of the tabernacle; in the second-floor chapel in the retreat house, where He lies hidden in the tabernacle adorned with figures of the Twelve Apostles sculpted in bas-relief; and in the third-floor loft adoration chapel, where you may open the wooden doors of the tabernacle and see Our Eucharistic Lord illuminated behind the clear glass, who almost seems to reach out and embrace you from his small but brightly colored monstrance.



Perhaps Our Lord is inviting you: "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest" (Mt 11:28). If so, call the office at 617-698-6785 or email retreats@omvusa.org to sign up for a retreat.