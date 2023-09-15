A 'life-changing' retreat: Finding peace 30 years after an abortion

Read Special Section

Some experiences are truly life-changing. Like the Paschal Mystery, they often involve transformation from a place of deep pain to an encounter with the overwhelming abundance of God's love and mercy.



I hope you will continue reading the story which follows. It recounts the remarkable life-changing experience that a very special woman shared with the Project Rachel ministry after she attended a retreat this past year. She wrote, "The retreat was an experience I will take with me for the rest of my life. I received back the grace of God within me and felt a true sense of peace and self-forgiveness."



She went on to share some specific parts of her retreat experience:



How she felt so much closer to God after going to confession with a kind and pastoral priest;



How sharing her story with others who had a similar experience helped her know she was not alone in the pain and isolation she had experienced for more than 30 years; and



How listening to others' stories did something to her soul -- how her heart went out to them and how she continues to hope and pray they feel that same peace that she does.



Advertisement

Then she recounted what happened the weekend after the retreat when she attended Mass at her parish church. There, for the first time in over 30 years, she went to Communion. Her first emotion was one of feeling 'surreal.' As she anxiously awaited her turn to receive the host, she looked up and saw the face of Jesus on the Cross looking down at her. An overwhelming sense of peace enveloped her. She felt tears streaming down her face. As she received the risen body and blood of Christ, she encountered Love Incarnate -- in her exact words -- "Love like I have never felt came to me that night."



Especially during this Year of the Eucharist Revival, her words describing her encounter and communion with Our Risen Lord give us much spiritual food for thought about our own disposition in receiving the Body and Blood of Christ. But that was not the original intent of her in writing. She wrote in gratitude and with a request for other parishes to include information about upcoming Project Rachel retreats in their bulletins. She explained:



"I had never heard about Project Rachel until I read the blurb in my parish bulletin. If it hadn't been there, I shudder to think where I would be now. It's not just a 'blurb,' for me it was life changing."



An estimated 1 out of 4 American women has had an abortion. For the older generation of women who came of age in the post-Roe era, that number is closer to 40 percent. There is much deep-rooted pain, regret, and isolation associated with having had an abortion -- or pressuring someone else to have one.



The decision to have an abortion is irrevocable. It can't be undone. But the Church knows that there is still hope possible. That hope is, of course, the infinite love and mercy of God.



In sharing this story about the life-changing potential of a Project Rachel retreat, our hope is that you will be informed both of the need and its availability. Perhaps you could offer your personal prayer that women who would benefit from attending will learn of its existence. And, if you are in a position to encourage outreach within your parish, please help other women find the same kind of life-changing experience as you just read about.