Maxims of the Little Institute

"Try, my dear Sisters, to observe the following Maxims which contain the spirit of your Little Institute." Father Jean Pierre Medaille, SJ







The spirit of the Congregation -- Maxims 1-7







1. Keep always in mind the aim of your vocation which is sublime; and never do anything which contradicts the commitment to a life full of modesty, gentleness, and holiness.







2. Take it as a general rule for your inner being, for your virtues, and for your actions, that "you must be made perfect just as your heavenly Father is perfect"; (Matthew 5:48) That is to say, embrace in all things what will bring about the greater glory of God, be more conformable to his holy will, and be more pleasing in his sight.







3. Empty yourself continually in honor of the Incarnate Word who emptied himself with so much love for you. (Philippians 2:7) Make your commitment to live in the practice of the most sincere, true, and profound humility possible to you. Do so on all occasions, to everyone but especially to God, from whom must come all the blessings of your Institute.







4. Live, as much as you can, in such a way that your life, in honor of the Holy Spirit, may be a continual act of the most pure and perfect charity that you are able to practice toward God.







5. Esteem the world and its vanities no more than dung. (Philippians 3:8) Let the world be crucified to you and you to it; (Galatians 6:14) that is to say, "despise the world which is only illusion" (I Corinthians 7:31) and reject its maxims which are full of deceit and impiety.







6. "Put aside your old self" "so that you can put on the new," (Ephesians 4:22-24) and accordingly lead a life dead to the world and to self-love, full of gentleness, humility of heart, true sincerity, modesty, interior and exterior peace, and of charity toward the neighbor; in a word, (a life) completely modeled on the holiness and the pleasing virtues of Jesus which you should develop in yourself. Thus you can by grace draw many people who will profit by your example and your conversations.







7. In the manifestation of zeal characteristic of your very humble vocation, imitate the fervor of the most zealous and embrace in desire the salvation and perfection of a whole world in a spirit replete with a true humility and a generous courage. This will bring you to wish to do everything, to suffer everything, and to undertake everything for the advancement of the glory of God and the salvation of the dear neighbor.







8. Root the strength of your resolutions and the hope of the success of your undertakings in the knowledge of your great weakness and the total mistrust of self, as well as in the firm and assured confidence you ought to have in God, for whom nothing is impossible and who will always assist you in everything you undertake for his glory through the movement of his grace and according to the orders of obedience.







9. Shun always and with repulsion all vanity, self-complacency, and infidelity to grace as plagues that infect good works and interfere with the action of divine grace on the living out of your life.







10. Speak neither well nor ill of yourself without necessity; have no esteem of yourself nor of what you do, since what you are and can do is nothing before God, and since anyhow you are full of imperfections which would make you despise yourself were they known to you.







11. Always speak favorably of others and value highly the good in them, excusing and covering up, in the best way you can, the deficiencies they might have.







My relationship with God







12. Choose to bear all the evils of time rather than the least of eternity, all the evils of nature rather than the least deprivation of grace, since all kinds of reasons illumined by faith teach you to live according to this truth.







13. Consequently, accept without hesitation the loss of all good and the suffering of all evil, rather than the failure, however slight, to fulfill the holy will of God.







14. Be completely humble since whatever you are, whatever you have, and whatever you do for yourself and others depends on a pure mercy and an infinite condescension of God. If you are not humble in every way, you make yourself unworthy of these and of the assistance of his graces.







15. Likewise, be very faithful to the grace of the Holy Spirit, listening to him attentively, obeying him promptly and entirely, attributing to him, as is indeed just, the honor resulting from the success of your good actions.







16. In everything and everywhere, have only God, his will, and his glory before your eyes, and make no account of anything else.







17. Desire little in this world, and what you do desire, desire that very little. And better yet, live without desire and without set plans. Abandon yourself, surrendering very gently, to the very loving Providence of God your Father,







18. Make so perfect a sacrifice of self and of will that you are empty of self from this time on, and thus you will no longer be able to choose deliberately anything except that God's will be completely and perfectly accomplished in you, by you, and among all others.







19. Recognize and cherish tenderly this very loving will in all that happens in your life, whatever this may be, and in all the orders of your superiors, unless something manifestly sinful is commanded.







20. Apply yourself seriously and totally to perform with perfection the present will of God without diverting yourself from it, to the detriment of your obligations, by considering uselessly what will be intimated and manifested to you in due time and place.







21. Desire neither praise nor reward for your good works in this life and you will have a deeper and fuller life in eternity.







22. On the contrary, behave in such a manner that your good actions are hidden in time and known to God alone, to appear only in eternity and even never to appear, if God so wills.







23. Love nothing but God and what can be called divine.







24. Be utterly given to God by a holy self-surrender, utterly for God by a love pure and completely unselfish, utterly in God by a continuing effort to be more conscious of his presence, utterly according to God by a will, life and everything conformed to him.



The interplay between purity of intention and humility (Maxims 21, 22) creates in me a loving single-mindedness (Maxim 23) which culminates in my being utterly and completely in love with God. (Maxim 24).







25. Be happy in all things about God's glory solely, regardless of who furthers it, and be happier yet when others seem noticeably to advance that glory more than you do.







26. Seek in everything God's contentment and not anything else, and the better to practice this, remember in the entire living out of your life, in desolation, in sickness, etc., to desire God's greater contentment without giving a thought to your own interests.







27. Seek out the interior and hidden life of Jesus in so far as the activities of zeal allow.







28. Be sad over the world's notice of you or affection for you and be convinced that such notice and affection are wasted on anyone who so little merits it; and, on the contrary, desire only that the preoccupation and affection of people be, like that of the angels, of God alone and for God alone.







29. Believe with St. Teresa the truths of your religion with a firmer faith when they are more difficult to understand. (The Autobiography of Teresa of Avila, Chapter XIX)







My relationship with neighbor







44. Never do anything which contradicts the pursuit of holiness.







45. Always be serious when you are with others, but let it be a joyful seriousness, courteous, and full of a gentle and reserved simplicity.







46. Live with the Lord on the cross. Die to pleasures and to vanity. Live only for God and die completely to self.







47. When there is question of many things to be done at the same time in the community and the choice is given to you, choose what is more lowly and difficult, and leave to others what is easier and brings more honor.







48. Pursue above all the pure glory of God, your salvation and perfection, the salvation and perfection of the neighbor, and not the satisfaction and consolation often found in these pursuits.







49. Whenever there is no danger that God will be offended or less honored, manifest all the compliance possible towards the neighbor. Whatever difficulty you may experience in that, do not let it appear, showing a joyful countenance full of gentleness, as if you found great happiness in what is painful to you. Whatever you do for the dear neighbor, do it with the same feeling of devotion and of charity as if you were doing it for the very person of Jesus Christ.







50. Prefer always the will and the contentment of others to your own will and contentment and do so even with a happy and joyful heart, provided, of course, as has been said, that God is not offended by it nor less honored.







51. Give all the happiness you can to those who give you a great deal of unhappiness, and give it willingly,







52. Interpret all things from the best possible point of view.







53. Keep an ever free heart which clings to nothing terrestrial, whatever might be the appearances of good.







54. Empty yourself of all human respect and of the least blameworthy concession, and declare, with a generous heart, never to yield in anything that would be against God's will.







55. When you work for the neighbor do it with a very unselfish love which expects no reward for its services, and aim at nothing other than helping him and being at the same time pleasing to God







56. Be troubled instead of being complacent if it happens that what you do satisfies people, since, according to St. Paul, it seems that those who are pleasing to men are not the servants of Jesus Christ. (Galatians 1:10)







57. At the end of your good works, give all the glory to our dear Savior, who by his death has truly become the inspiration of your life and of your good works.







58. Convince yourself of this truth, that you scarcely do anything in this world but place drawbacks in the path of God's grace.







59. Believe, after success in your good works, that the sins you have committed while doing them will have caused much less progress than God had reason to expect from your cooperation.







60. Love and strive after, especially, the interior gentleness of your soul, living in peace and in the tranquility of all your passions, and outwardly doing all things without over-eagerness and bearing what you must bear without any complaint or murmuring or anxiety whatsoever.







61. Strive also wholeheartedly after the peaceful and intimate union with God, very cordial charity and forbearance towards the neighbor, really innocent purity of heart, very perfect fidelity to grace joined to a peaceful death to all natural inclinations, very true humility, simplicity and sincere candor, the obedience of a child who looks for no reason, poverty completely stripped, continual joy of spirit appropriate to your Institute, in a word, attain the pure and perfect love of God which explains all these things.







Relationship with myself







62. Be constant in the way of life and virtue you have chosen, changing nothing about it except to improve it.







63. Do not consider unfortunate events as obstacles but as aids and cherish them, whatever they may be, as effects of the gentle and loving Providence of God your Father.







64. Strive to be kind always to everyone and unkind to no one.







65. Be exact and diligent to do what you are advised or what is required by your duties, especially when these are useful or necessary for the neighbor. And beware of the fact that we are often apt to postpone them to accomplish others which are not so much our duty but are more in accordance with our natural inclination and our own petty interest.







66. Be courageous to undertake what God wants of you and constant to persevere in what you undertake, never giving up, whatever difficulties occur and whatever obstacles may be placed in your path unless you become totally powerless against them.







67. Accordingly, pursue to the very end and with gentleness and vigor what you have once and for all resolved and what you prudently believe corresponds to the greater glory of God.







68. Consider as suspect any desire that is overeager and capable of distracting you from more necessary and obligatory occupations.







69. Never think of tomorrow unless it has some necessary link with today, but entrust it entirely to Providence.







70. Never be curious regarding the decisions superiors have in mind for you, but await them all from God's hand, and desire this knowledge only at his appointed time without over-eagerness to be informed sooner.