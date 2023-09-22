Prayer in the Spirit of Taize

Read Special Section

At the heart of Taize is a passion for a reconciled Christian church which seeks to send pilgrims back to their local churches to be that reconciling Church.



During Sisters of St. Joseph heritage pilgrimages to France, our sisters and associates visited Taize. As one pilgrim commented, "one does not visit Taize, one becomes immersed in Taize." Another said, "The sight of so many young people searching for God confirmed my belief that today's youth have the same spiritual longings that we had at their age. They gave me hope for a more peaceful world."



Since July 2008, we have offered monthly Taize prayer in our Motherhouse Chapel. Every invitation ends with, "All are welcome. Bring a friend." Vatican II's Decree on Ecumenism urges all to recognize the signs of the times and participate fully in the work of ecumenism: to dialogue, cooperate, and pray with different churches and communities.



Our CSJ Constitution states:



Out of a strong yearning for an ever-deepening relationship with God, we preserve in our lives, . . . The time and space daily in which to be with God in responsive solitude. In these moments of living silence, we can hear the voice of God and find delight in communion with our redeeming Creator and with the whole of a renewed creation.



This is the essence of our Taize prayer; sitting with sisters, associates, agregees, and neighbors in deep communal silence.



"Some who attend Taize prayer are drawn to the music and songs; some are drawn to the silence and simplicity of the prayer, others find strength and hope in gathering together with believers from different Christian traditions, celebrating the unity of a common Baptism."



As people leave our chapel, their demeanor seems peace-filled; grateful for time spent in a loving, supportive, prayerful communion with those present.



Several years ago, Lynn Levo, CSJ, spoke to us of "vertical time" as "this day, this room, this time together -- where your body and person is right now . . . Regret and worry do not disappear but we can find relief here, especially with sound practices and knowing that we are beloved and loved by God and others."5 This is, I believe, the spirit of Taize prayer.







