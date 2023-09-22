CSJ archives: A look back offers new perspective for the future

Read Special Section

When you hear the word archives, what do you think of? Dust, old paper documents, secrets and mysteries waiting to be unfolded (or maybe you don't know what an archive is so you do a quick google search).



Now think of an archive that preserves and protects materials created or generated by a Congregation of Women Religious, specifically the Sisters of St. Joseph. What kind of materials are there? What are the collections? Is it large or small?



The Archives of the Sisters of St. Joseph tell the story of their arrival in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, the varied ministries they sponsored, and the schools they opened and how they lived their mission of unifying love; but it also tells a unique story of Boston. The archives collect anything a Sister has created and decides to donate to the archive. This ranges from personal artwork and hobbies, such as photography or wood-carving, to the multiple doctoral and master theses written by Sisters, and oral histories of Sisters and conducted by Sisters.



The largest collection is the schools collection, since the Sisters opened almost 104 schools in the Boston area and have contributed to the education of greater Boston residents since 1873.That's a lot of students!



Photographs also tell a story. There are photographs of Sisters roller-skating, traveling internationally, opening a school and teaching students in Peru, relaxing at their community vacation house, praying in their chapel, working with differently abled students and helping them learn new ways to communicate, advocating for marginalized people, and so much more.



The archives recently received a Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR) grant to digitize multiple oral histories. While some of these oral histories may remain in-house and will not be shared with the public, quite a few stories of past and current Sisters' lives will be included. This grant allows our archives to share our resources beyond Boston and Massachusetts and allows the public to gain a new perspective.



What is this new perspective? Boston is an old city, but it is hard to grasp and imagine how old Boston is, and how so many residents of the city lived and operated. These oral histories provide insight into multiple women's lives, and tell a new, unsung story of working and living in Boston.



The archives is home to the Sisters of St. Joseph history and, just as important, a history of Boston. The archives strive to connect Sisters and select few (this is a private archive) to their history and remind the community of their spiritual presence, courage, and accomplishments. It chronicles how they contributed to the personal success of their students and improved community life for immigrant families in a relatively short amount of time.



This year, the Congregation is celebrating 150 years in Boston, serving and working alongside communities. For the celebration, the Archives provided forgotten stories, photographs that sparked old memories and bridged the past with the future. The inclusion of the archives has enhanced the celebration through the sheer volume of resources available. Many thanks to Sisters Blaithan Sullivan, Therezon Sheerin, Mary Rita Grady, and Ms. Katie McNally, our former CSJ archivists.







AVA MARI DOOGUE IS A BOSTON CSJ ARCHIVIST.