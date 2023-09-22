Read Special Section

Casserly House is a place of welcome and connection for immigrants and a collaborative partner on neighborhood issues in Roslindale. This ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston (CSJ) offers English classes with immigrants and refugees. Casserly House also assists adult learners, immigrant neighbors, and families in the navigation of systems: immigration, health/housing/food, schools, and employment. Our niche is welcoming new arrivals to the United States from an array of countries, including Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Guinea, and Nigeria. This diverse population is a testament to our motto: "Rooted in Boston, Open to the World."



Embedded in the Roslindale immigrant community, Casserly House operates from the first floor of a triple-decker home, with the second and third floors home to four Sisters of St. Joseph. Founded in 2000, marking 125 years of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Boston, Casserly House is deeply rooted in the values of God's love and relationship among neighbors.



In 2022, while emerging from the pandemic, Casserly House underwent a strategic visioning process that centered immigrant voices to assess critical needs, strengths, and opportunities. The voices counted the strengths of immigrants -- hardworking, resilient, with strong values of family and community. "We help each other out." Through listening sessions, interviewing community leaders, and gathering a demographic profile of the neighborhood, we have renewed our vision. Continuing with the foundational CSJ charism and listening to the "signs of the times," Casserly House moves forward by:



Offering English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) instruction with immigrants who have little or no English proficiency. Currently, our classes are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to noon. We will continue to improve our instruction over the next several years.



Hosting community workshops, for example, workers' rights; affordable housing; community health, and parent navigation of schools for children's education. We hope to grow our capacity to assist our immigrant neighbors navigate their pathways toward their goals.



Collaborating with partners on priorities expressed by our immigrant neighbors. With the threat of housing insecurity and displacement, affordable housing tops the list. Casserly House is beginning to explore opportunities and build relationships with new partners.



Engaging immigrant families by organizing family and community events, coordinating activities during out-of-school time for children, and distributing backpacks and holiday meals.



Thank you to our immigrant neighbors for sharing their lives with us during this visioning process and daily -- past, present, and future! Thank you to all the volunteers, donors, and partners of Casserly House -- you revitalize the Sisters of St. Joseph's expression of mission in Roslindale.



Immigrants find their way to Casserly House primarily via "word of mouth" of neighbors, family members, former adult learners, and community partners. This "word of mouth" demonstrates both a deep trust in us and our strong relationships and the impact and mission of Casserly House, grounded in the charism of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph -- love of God and love of neighbor!