We receive more than we give: The Literacy Connection

Read Special Section

''In the beginning was the Word ..." is a phrase that opens the Gospel of St. John and describes the beginning of creation in the Book of Genesis. I often use this phrase to describe the work of the Literacy Connection (TLC). So, it has significant meaning as we celebrate our 150 years of service in the Archdiocese of Boston. In 1873, at the invitation of the bishop, four Sisters of St. Joseph from New York traveled to Jamaica Plain and began responding to the needs of Boston's growing immigrant population.



Thirty-six years ago, in May 1987, the Literary Connection's earliest beginnings continued that response inspired by the prophetic vision of four founding women, Sisters Margaret Garballey, Gertrude Clear, Etheldrita Shay, and Marie Margaret Killelea. They saw a need to break down barriers and ease tensions that isolated and alienated non-English-speaking newcomers in our neighborhoods. And so, "In the beginning" of this new ministry, "the word" was essential to non-English speaking immigrants desiring a better life for themselves and their families. Thus, the Literacy Connection was founded to offer ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) "for the dear neighbor without distinction." Through the years, the demographics of our student population have continued to reflect the influx of new ethnic groups to our neighborhood. Today, our students come from more than 22 different countries.



Advertisement

The Literacy Connection has always been willing to explore possibilities and respond to the needs of the times. In 2005, at the request of a number of our adult students needing assistance with the citizenship process, TLC began a formal 14-week citizenship class offered twice a year. Adult students who have their "green card" (Legal Permanent Residence) and have been in the United States for five years (three if married to a U.S. Citizen) are eligible to apply. Students learn U.S. History and government concepts contained in the 100 interview questions and in the reading and writing of sentences one must know for their oral interview. They also receive assistance in filing their 20-page N-400 application and are offered the opportunity to take part in a mock citizenship interview. To date, we can name 180 new citizens who have returned to tell us they have passed their interview. Some also return to encourage their classmates to, "hang in there, study hard, you can do it!" We are also grateful for the support of our civic leaders. Some have visited a class to make themselves known and encourage students to be active and involved in our neighborhood.



These last three years involving COVID-19 and its variants have posed challenges to both our ESOL program and our Citizenship Preparation class. TLC provided 10 refurbished iPads to families in an effort to assist in addressing these challenges. Isinglass shields were purchased for tutors and students to continue on-site learning. As families struggled to maintain employment and food insecurity, tutors made deliveries from our food pantry and CSJ Associates and Agregees continued to stock our shelves. Others sent food cards for the purchase of perishable food and additional basic needs. This continues today.



As the COVID virus continued and vaccinations were urged, the Literacy Connection, in collaboration with the neighboring Brazilian Women's Group and a local health center, worked together to provide six vaccination clinics in our Allston-Brighton neighborhood.



All of us involved with the Literacy Connection can acknowledge the truth contained in this sentence from our CSJ Constitution ". . . That from those to whom (and with whom) we minister, we receive more than we give, indeed in full measure and flowing over." (CSJ Constitution pg.32 H#4)







SISTER PATRICIA ANDREWS, CSJ, IS DIRECTOR OF THE LITERACY CONNECTION.