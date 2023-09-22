St. Joseph Hall, Framingham: A dream come true

Read Special Section

In March 1916, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Fitzpatrick deeded their magnificent estate in Framingham to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston. At the same time, Mr. Fitzpatrick presented a check for $50,000 to Mother Mary Borgia, CSJ. This money was designated for a rest home for the Sisters. Mrs. Fitzpatrick envisioned a house where sisters could rest, recuperate, and retire.



The cornerstone, beside the front steps, was laid in 1917. Due to World War I, the building was not completed until September 1920. The first Sisters moved in on Oct. 4, 1920. On June 7, 1921, Cardinal William O'Connell dedicated the chapel and named the building Bethany, "a place of rest'' -- the first home for sick and retired sisters.



In 1921, there were few sick and infirm sisters, so the community decided to share the building with younger sisters. On Nov. 11, 1921, the Novitiate transferred from Canton to this new house in Framingham. The increase of candidates necessitated building a separate section for the Novitiate-St. Joseph Hall.



During the ensuing years, the gradual increase in the number of residents at Bethany/St. Joseph Hall required constant adaptations. In 1961, the new Bethany was completed and the residents moved from St. Joseph Hall to the new Bethany.



From 1961 until the 1970s, St. Joseph Hall was home for the postulants, novices, and sisters ministering in Bethany. In 2007, it was renovated again and St. Joseph Hall became an assisted living facility for our retired sisters. The second- and third-floor living space consists of 11 sections, each with between four and eight bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, lounge, two or three bathrooms, and a porch. Many sisters enjoy the porches for morning coffee, prayer, and socializing. Dinner and supper, provided by Bethany's food service, is served in our main dining room. Sisters prepare their own breakfast and can order breakfast food from Bethany. In 2014, several Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield came to live with us. Their presence has added richness to our community. We are blessed that our community nurses also minister to the sisters and are available if needed in an emergency.



Since it is an assisted living facility, the sisters come and go as they wish. Many drive the non-drivers to appointments, shopping, or out for lunch. Varied activities are offered, including exercise class, Bingo, monthly birthday celebrations, and seasonal holiday celebrations. The Sisters enjoy planning and decorating for these events. We offer spiritual programs, including Mass three times a week and prayer services during the year. Most of these are organized by the Sisters. We also offer periodic mornings or afternoons of prayer given by guest directors and an annual in-house retreat. The front porch has been equipped with tables and umbrellas, where residents can enjoy the fresh air and benches in the back of the house where some of the sisters sit.



Sister Margaret Wallace and I try to make St. Joseph Hall a happy home for all of our residents. At present, St. Joseph Hall is home to 37 Sisters. The numbers fluctuate as new members choose to move here and some transition to Bethany Health Care Center. We are indeed fortunate to have St. Joseph Hall for our retired sisters, who have labored in the Archdiocese of Boston and beyond for many years and now enjoy their retirement in a peaceful, nurturing environment.







BRENDA L. FORRY, CSJ, IS ADMINISTRATOR/PASTORAL CARE COORDINATOR AT ST. JOSEPH HALL.