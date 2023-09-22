Read Special Section

Following Vatican II, the Church in the early 1970s was in the throes of change, turmoil, and polarization. New ways of thinking about authority, participation, worship, and religious life were in constant flux. Dialog and discussion became the new way of being in community. Having come from a hierarchical way of living, we knew there were many lessons to be learned as we attempted to live in this new mode.



It was into this climate that Sister A. Catherine Murphy was elected president of the Congregation. Having recently returned from studying Post Vatican theology at Catholic University, she saw that any renewal to be effective had to have a strong spiritual foundation. No amount of change would be life giving if God were not at the center of it all. One of her first actions was to send sisters to be formed in the art of spiritual direction, formation, and retreat work. This was the beginning of what we call today, St. Joseph Spiritual Ministries.



As we look back, it is easy to see that the evolution of this ministry was Spirit-led. The letting goes were replaced by grace-filled beginnings. Our vacation house in Cohasset gradually became a retreat house, what was originally planned for sisters only became a place for people (women and men) from all walks of life to come and be renewed by the sea. This development certainly reflected one of the main tenets of Vatican II, the Universal Call to Holiness.



Collaboration with other communities of men and women who had training in the art of spiritual direction became part of this developing venture. In time, the need to train others for this work, including lay, religious, and clergy, became an integral part of this endeavor. In turn, they now play a vibrant role in the ongoing life of this evolving ministry.



In our sorrow of letting go of our retreat house by the sea, we were graced by the Benedictine Community in Hingham opening its doors and sharing their beautiful monastic space so that our retreat ministry could continue to thrive. During the summer months, both directed and guided retreats are offered in this prayerful setting.



An historic building in Newton that once served our educational apostolate also became available. This has become the Spirituality Center, a vital part of St. Joseph Spiritual Ministries for a variety of spiritual offerings and outreach. In this unique setting, individuals and groups are warmly welcomed for spiritual direction, days of prayer, ongoing formation opportunities, and renewal days.



The needs of these times while different from the 1970s continue to reflect the spiritual hunger that lives within us. What a gift it is to remember and give thanks for all that has developed since the days when one woman's spiritual wisdom lit the fire for this sacred enterprise!