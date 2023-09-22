Empowering change-makers: How the values of the Sisters of St. Joseph form Regis College graduates

Read Special Section

Mirriam Mananah, a 2022 graduate of Regis College with a B.S. in Neuroscience, was the first in her family to earn a college degree. Mananah's transformative journey from Regis student to college graduate to a Master of Public Health student at Yale University's School of Social and Behavioral Sciences is one of many stories that illustrate the profound influence of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, who founded Regis nearly 100 years ago.



The Sisters founded Regis to provide women a college education. Recognizing a demand among women for a college degree in 1927, the Sisters began a lasting legacy, as President Antoinette Hays, PhD, RN, often shares to "provide for the needs of the times." In 2007, that need would expand to men who were admitted to the undergraduate programs for the first time. (Men were previously admitted to graduate programs prior to 2007.)



"The Sisters of St. Joseph had a profound impact on my life and who I am today," shared Mananah. "The Sisters inspired me to be fearless and open-minded. Their values encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and transform from a shy first-year student into the senior class president, and opening me to incredible experiences that have greatly influenced the work I do now."



The enduring legacy and spirit of the Sisters continues at Regis, located in Weston, Massachusetts.



"Regis' legacy stands on the shoulders of these strong, resilient, faith-filled women," added President Hays. "Our mission and work at Regis are deeply influenced by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston and their activism for a more just and compassionate society. This is manifested in our students who seek a Regis education, those who yearn to be part of a community where they are supported and provided opportunities to move forward in their personal journeys. These are individuals who upon graduation, like Mirriam, pursue careers where they can enact meaningful and lasting change -- to enhance the lives of others. This is all possible through the fundamental values of the Sisters of St. Joseph."



That sense of community has transcended time and impresses upon students the value of a Regis education.



"I chose to attend Regis because I immediately felt like a welcomed member of the community regardless of where I came from or what I looked like," said Mananah. "It was the only school I visited where there was an emphasis on community, and service was at the core of its ethos."



Mananah felt the Sisters' spirit of hospitality throughout her Regis journey, in particular, in an honors seminar course, "Contributing to the Common Good," taught by Assistant Professor Sister Mary Murphy, CSJ. "Her encouragement, guidance, and compassion empowered me to find my voice and solidified my dedication to service," said Mananah. "She taught me the importance of helping others and leading with compassion. She also instilled in me the value of self-worth. Sister Mary taught me to have confidence in my abilities and to have faith."



Whether they consciously recognize it or not, the core values of the Sisters continue to attract students from as far away as California, Brazil, and India. Those core values: gracious hospitality; love and service of the dear neighbor without distinction; peaceful resolution of conflict; and care for all God's creation speak to the charism, or identity, of the Sisters which guide and inform the leadership ministries.



Several current college students and those engaged in the college search have identified social justice as a motivating force and priority in their lives. Given the Sisters' long commitment to social justice, it is no secret why individuals are drawn to Regis to explore undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, degree completion and certificate programs. Students enrolled at Regis are inspired by these values which form the foundation of their education. "They [the Sisters] helped me recognize my desire to leave a legacy of change through compassion" said Mananah. "These values continue to guide and remind me of the importance of serving others as I pursue my education at the Yale School of Public Health."



The lasting legacy of the Sisters is found not only in their core values, but in the tens of thousands of Regis graduates who are making meaningful contributions to the fields of health care, business, social sciences, education, and more.



"The Sisters of St. Joseph are women who are passionately dedicated to caring for others with empathy," Mananah added. "They have cultivated a legacy filled with compassion and a commitment to justice for people who are often forgotten by society. These women are ahead of their time and are willing to push boundaries to love their dear neighbors without distinction."







MICHAEL GUILFOYLE IS VICE PRESIDENT FOR COMMUNICATIONS AND MARKETING, REGIS COLLEGE; DANIEL LEAHY IS ASSOCIATE VICE PRESIDENT FOR MINISTRY AND SERVICE, REGIS COLLEGE.