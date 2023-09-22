Jackson Walnut Park School: Inspirational foundations

Read Special Section

The first decade of a child's education is a dynamic period of development. At Jackson Walnut Park School, we make it our sole focus. As the only school in Boston offering an authentic Montessori preschool and an independent elementary school in the Catholic tradition, we launch young learners whose curiosities and questions are met with excitement and encouragement in the classroom and whose growing competencies are matched by their growing virtues.



Jackson Walnut Park School helps children learn to love God, love themselves, and love one another. Inspired for more than 50 years by the values and charism of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston (CSJ), the robust learning environments at Jackson Walnut Park prepare and empower students for lives of peace and service to others.



Advertisement

The faculty and staff at Jackson Walnut Park School are united in educating the whole child. We envision ways education can strategically be improved by expanding and enhancing curriculum and extra-curricular possibilities. The rigorous and engaging curriculum includes advanced math, writing, foreign languages, STEAM, and religious literacy. Stimulating and creative opportunities arise daily from the newly constructed JWP Student Center, an expanded natural playground, Kids' Corner, and after-school activities. Students are given the guidance and space to lead, to grow, and to share their gifts with others. We are proud of our well-prepared graduates who matriculate at independent schools renowned for their excellence throughout the Greater Boston area.



The JWP community is committed to caring for our neighbors and for God's creation. Cultural diversity in the classroom strengthens global perspectives and understanding. Core values of kindness, compassion, respect, and courtesy -- rooted in the educational ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph -- infuse classroom and play areas. We take seriously the need to encourage independence, competence, leadership, and faith in our students. Leadership at JWP is united in its pursuit of excellence and passion for engagement at all levels. For this reason, JWP is regularly recognized in the Boston Parents Paper Readers' Choice Awards for Best Faith-Based Elementary School and Best Montessori Pre-School.



For over a century, our historic campus has been at the forefront of education in the Greater Boston area. The Sisters of St. Joseph acquired the Potter/Flanagan Estate in Newton in 1921, and a year later, opened Walnut Park Country Day School for Boys, an educational endeavor that started in the spacious Potter mansion before moving to the estate's renovated Carriage House. The school for boys was closed in 1961 to make room for Aquinas Junior College.



In 1963, the Congregation built a school on the Jackson Road side of the property to house St. Joseph Educational Clinic. In 1967, 13 first graders became the foundation of a strong and viable Jackson Elementary School. From its inception, Jackson Walnut Park has welcomed children of all faiths and of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds. The school strives to provide a rigorous academic environment, where students develop their unique potential and talents, joy in learning, independence, and curiosity, and grow into dynamic and value-formed leaders.



Today, Jackson Walnut Park School fosters a commitment to Gospel values, to meeting each child where s/he is, and to calling all students to reach their highest potential, while caring for one another, serving communities in need, and treating those around them as "dear neighbors."



Jackson Walnut Park School is jointly accredited by the American Montessori Society (AMS) and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). JWP is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), the Association of Independent Schools of New England (AISNE), and the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA). To learn more visit us at www.jwpschools.org.