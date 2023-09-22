As the CSJ celebrates 150 years, Fontbonne celebrates 70 years!

Read Special Section

Under the guidance and leadership of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, Fontbonne Academy has benefited from the vision and wisdom of the CSJs for 70 years. As they were called to meet the community's needs, Fontbonne was established in 1954. Fontbonne provided young women with a school that inspired, challenged, and encouraged them to move beyond the boundaries set forth by society. The sisters taught the women self-confidence to be critical thinkers and leaders in their communities. Gifted with courage, wisdom, and ideals to live by, Fontbonne created a generation ready to take on the social challenges of the times. Fontbonne women have been the leaders in education, medicine, technology, public and social services. They have transformed lives as they lived the Charism of the Sisters in every relationship and endeavor they pursued. These ideals of Servant Leadership and social justice advocacy embody every graduate.



This Charism of the CSJs has been the foundation through Fontbonne's 70 years of ministry. Today, Fontbonne women continue to challenge themselves and others to act justly. They are taught to be women of respect, responsibility, reconciliation, and reverence. Four essential values that ensure peace and unity. These Women of Courage are leaders who collaborate, innovate, and encourage. They build bridges and ensure that all are seen, heard, and honored. These are essential to effective leadership and make Fontbonne women so powerful.



The Fontbonne of today is rooted in these values while always looking toward the future. Most recently, our education has evolved as we embrace Early College and recognize the need not only to educate women to be fearless pioneers but to be women who are ready to create their future and have the skills and exposure to collegiate work and careers that will allow them to have a choice for their future.



The Early College model was inspired in 2012 when we embraced our partner Sister of St. Joseph school and began dual enrollment with Regis College. Our junior and senior-level classes were approved for college credit, illustrating how we continue to live the academic excellence the Sisters instilled in us in the early years. In 2018, as we named ourselves an Early College, we grew in all aspects of education.



Our Early College culture provides our students educational opportunities beyond curriculum and pedagogy. Within the context of a community that recognizes and upholds the dignity of all and is taught these skills in order to create that culture of respect, our young women are provided opportunities to have conversations and discourse that challenge them to grow in relationship with one another. As a school community that embraces diversity, we are in relationships and are able to have conversations with diverse perspectives. This allows our students to grow both personally and collectively to view the world holistically. These conversations are where unifying love flares.



Our Sisters of St. Joseph have always been our beacon of light, hope, and courage. They witness God's strength, answering the call to serve even when it has been difficult and met with resistance. Fontbonne women are challenged to live with the Sisters' unwavering understanding of justice and are called to be the beacons of light for others. Our senior social justice project is the culmination of a student's education at Fontbonne. The project engages students in learning and understanding our Catholic Social Teaching. The students advocate for social change, and have the opportunity to educate our community on these social injustices. In our mission of loving the dear neighbor without distinction, Fontbonne students embrace the world and become voices for those who cannot speak for themselves.



Most recently, through the Patricia Cerasuolo Leadership Institute, Fontbonne is creating the pathway for the next generation of women to learn the skills to be courageous leaders. Our young women develop the leadership skills they need to be leaders who understand how to organize, adapt, and collaborate to influence others, all while recognizing the gifts and wisdom the Holy Spirit provides for them.



Fontbonne's mission and the charism of the Sisters of St Joseph are ignited on our campus and in our community. Unifying love will continue to flare for generations here at Fontbonne and beyond.