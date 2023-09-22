Bethany Hill Place: Education, affordable housing impelled by God's inclusive love

Read Special Section

Since its inception in 1993, when the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston first recognized the urgency of addressing chronic homelessness, the ministry of Bethany Hill Place has evolved significantly. While sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph, Bethany Hill Place is an independent 501c3 organization with a governing body of its own. Housed in the former novitiate in South Framingham and made up of 41 independent living units ranging from studio to four-bedroom apartments, we not only provide a safe haven for the community's most vulnerable, but also exemplify the essence of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston charism, encompassing their spirit of compassionate action and love of dear neighbor. By blending empathy with proactive measures, Bethany Hill Place remains resolute in its mission to disrupt the cycle of generational poverty. The core philosophy is to empower individuals to become architects of change in their own lives. Within an environment guided by an asset-building and responsive relationship approach, Bethany Hill Place supports roughly 120 adult and child residents annually.







Comments from staff and residents



"Far too often, people with great potential are unable to realize it. Gaps and inequities in economic and educational opportunities, especially housing, have only grown deeper in recent years, these are the very realities Bethany Hill Place seeks to address. Our unique model is a beacon and an example of what a holistic, individualized, person-first approach can accomplish by building up and supporting the inherent strengths of all people." -- James Tresner, executive director of Bethany Hill Place.







"I look back with great joy and pride at what has been accomplished over the last three decades. I reflect on the incredible residents, strong and resilient, who made their home here. Just as the first Sisters of St. Joseph perceived a need in society and responded to it, so too, Bethany Hill Place's founders responded to a need to create affordable housing with a strong educational component impelled by God's inclusive love." -- Sister Denise Kelly, CSJ, former mission integration coordinator/program director.







"... it was here I felt like my truest self. Watching the healing power of community impact in such a positive way to those who came feeling isolated and alienated wvas an incredible experience -- and it repeated itself over and over and over. We watched countless miracles -- from people beginning to realize their dreams (once they could even begin to dream -- when basic survival needs were met) and to see the transformation of people into moving toward others rather than away from or against -- which had been their survival modes." -- Sister Betsy Conway, CSJ, former New Beginnings Program director.







"When I think of Bethany Hill Place, I see the residents' faces and hear their voices. Their stories are riveting and reveal what seemingly impossible things can happen within a loving, safe, and respectful community: single mother to college graduate or business owner; refugee to citizen; troubled youth to police officer. I have witnessed the loveliest, mild-mannered volunteers, staff, and board members use their precious time and talent to move mountains for our residents. Thirty years now of stories. I get it. We all win. This is the legacy of the Sisters of St. Joseph." -- Donna Hale, former chair of the Board.







"Before coming to Bethany Hill, I was homeless and living here gave me more stability for my family and myself. My kids and I feel safe here . . . All the staff and residents played a big part in my stay here, and I'm so grateful for the love they showed my family and me." -- Yolanda, former resident.







"The ability to interact with people who have gone through similar struggles, and don't take things for granted. I'm proud to say that I live at Bethany Hill, and truthfully . . . Wouldn't want to live anywhere else. The support, the caring about me as a person during and after my medical escapades, has been tremendous and means a lot. The staff is amazing." -- John, current resident.







"The opportunity to live at Bethany Hill came at exactly the right time. I didn't know I needed a place like Bethany, or that even such a place existed, but here I am. I'm thriving instead of just surviving. A fresh start for so many who need one. For that, I'm eternally grateful." -- Anonymous, current resident







Timeline:



1993 -- Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston apply for and are awarded a Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Affordable Housing Program grant to help renovate former novitiate building.



1994 -- Bethany Hill School opens its doors in June.



1998 -- Parenting program begins and additional skill-building, educational offerings quickly expand to fully address the impact of poverty, systemic racism, and unjust policies.



2001 -- After school programming is formed along with the Summer Club and Emerging Leaders programs to help children residents build assets, skills, and resilience.



2005 -- National Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing given by MetLife Foundation -- First place in property and asset management.



2016 -- Bethany Hill School changes name to Bethany Hill Place to better describe mission.



2017 -- The Cummings Foundation provides a one million dollar, 10-year investment to maintain and continue improving Bethany Hill Place's 100-year old facility.



2020 -- The CSJ legacy to create empowerment and equity is carried forward despite the challenges of COVID. The organization's mission continues unabated to empower adults and children to create pathways to success.







JAMES TRESNER IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BETHANY HILL PLACE.