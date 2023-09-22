Bethany Health Care Center: A supportive community and a home

Read Special Section

Since their inception, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston have been involved in a variety of ministries -- education, social services and health care, being faithful to the instruction of their spiritual guide, Jean Pierre Medaille, SJ, to "undertake all the spiritual and corporal works of mercy of which women are capable and thus to further God's work of bringing all into one."



Bethany Health Care Center, a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph, follows in that tradition of unifying love and caring for the dear neighbor. This is our heritage, this is our calling: to bring God's presence of love into each and every situation -- to participate in the healing ministry of Jesus.



Founded in 1920, Bethany was the first home for retiring Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston. Since that time, it has evolved in its ministry. In 1960, Richard Cardinal Cushing broke ground for the "new" Bethany to meet the increased needs of the Sisters' religious community. In 1961, the first residents moved into Bethany Infirmary. In 1967, Bethany Infirmary was re-licensed as a Chronic Disease Hospital with associated acute care, and finally, in 1991, Bethany Hospital was re-licensed as Bethany Health Care Center. Today, Bethany is a home for the Sisters of St. Joseph, other religious communities and former residents of MetroWest and Metropolitan Boston communities. Bethany provides short and long-term care with a dedicated special care memory unit in a warm, home-like setting.



Since the first residents arrived in 1961, the dedicated Sisters and lay staff at Bethany Health Care Center have provided quality care for residents in a manner that helps them be connected with God, other people, and the world in which they live. Love and care for the "dear neighbor" is at the heart of our ministry; we care for our residents and support our staff. Bethany is more than a place of employment; it is a supportive community and a home, where residents and staff become family.







"We become like family. We come to work, but never consider it as work. We enjoy it. Things can be challenging, but you have to look for the fun side -- you need to laugh, to have fun with the residents. You have to treat them the way you want to be treated when you get older."



-- Mae Monteza, RN (longest serving RN) -- 34 years







"You come with a smile. It's not really like a job. It's fun. I am happy to be here. I've been here since it was a hospital. This is a good place to work. I love the stories. Most of the residents are in their 90s and they've seen all kinds of changes in the world."



-- Maribel Perlera Cruz, CAN -- 34 years







"I have always been in the dining room. The reason I come to work every day is the residents. If your day started out poorly at home, the minute you walk into the building, you feel an immediate shift. The residents are so appreciative of everything. I love making things special for them and keeping the dining room orderly and clean. This is their home. I want everything to be perfect. It all boils down to respect. They have done wonderful service in their lives. If we can give back some of what they've given, then we are doing the right thing."



-- Mary Louise Carlson, Food & Nutrition -- 15 years







Jan Richardson, in her book "Circle of Grace: A Book of Blessings for the Seasons" writes: "Blessed are you in whom the light lives, in whom . . . Can be seen the fire that shines forth in you in unaccountable faith, in stubborn hope, in love that illumines . . ." This is what I have experienced from the Sisters of St. Joseph at Bethany and the way their mission is alive here. Being a part of Bethany is a privilege, a formation, and a great delight. My gratitude is immense.



-- Jamie Medeiros, Spiritual Care -- seven years







"It's the little things. If it makes them laugh, I'll do anything. That is what we are here for."



-- Kristy Lawrence, CAN -- five years







"You've gotta have heart to work here -- it's a family. We have more fun and laughs with the residents. We take care of them as if they were our grandmothers. We love them dearly."



-- Cathy Hanley, CAN -- 32.5 years







"I have received lots of blessings working at Bethany. The Sisters I work for are God's angels. They are great friends, teachers, listeners and companions whenever you need someone to talk to. They have special expressions that uplift you, and make your day better. Some of my favorite are: "May God bless you and keep you safe" and "Have a blessed day." When I say to them "Have a good day," they ask me to have a better one. All these blessings have sustained my family and me. I am so grateful to be a part of the Bethany Health Care community."



-- Elizabeth Hadjah, RN -- 29 years







