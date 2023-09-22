Forging a legacy into the future: Sponsored Ministries of the Sisters of St. Joseph

Read Special Section

Over our 150-year history, we staffed multiple parish elementary and secondary high schools, beginning with the first school in the basement of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Jamaica Plain that opened two days after the first Sisters of St. Joseph arrived in Boston from Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1873. Although these schools were technically parish schools or in the case of several high schools, diocesan schools, they were most often identified as Sisters of St. Joseph schools, since all the faculty and staff were CSJs.



In the '60s, laymen and laywomen were invited to partner with us in this education ministry. These partners brought a freshness, an enthusiasm for teaching, and new ways of establishing a culture reflective of our charism and mission. At the same time, we, as a congregation, responded to the ever-changing societal needs by expanding our ministries. As times changed, we were advised to separately incorporate our ministries and to establish the proper infrastructure for administering them.



In the late '90s, the congregation Leadership Team acknowledged the challenge of managing so many different separately incorporated entities. It was then that we explored establishing a single entity, whose members would be CSJs and laity with particular expertise and skill sets, a commitment to our mission and dedication to the ministries. The Corporate Board for Sponsored Ministries was established as the sole member of four ministries, which carry our name: "sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston": Bethany Health Care Center, Bethany Hill Place, Fontbonne Academy, the Early College of Boston, Jackson Walnut Park Educational Collaborative. Five CSJs, a Holy Union Sister, and 12 lay women and men comprise this Board, which is the liaison between the ministry and the congregation Leadership. Each ministry Board collaborates with the ministry's administrative team in the governance of its ministry.



Separately incorporated in the early '60s, Regis College has its own corporation. However, relationally, rather than structurally, it also is a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston. All five of these ministries identify as "sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston and call on the legacy of all the CSJs that have gone before them while continuing to forge a new legacy into the future.



We hope that you enjoy reading about each of these ministries!







SISTER MARY ANNE DOYLE, CSJ, IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CORPORATION OF THE SPONSORED MINISTRIES OF THE SISTERS OF ST. JOSEPH OF BOSTON.