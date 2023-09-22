God's love flares in our dear neighbors at Boston College

Read Special Section

When asked to write a reflection on "Unifying Love Flares," the theme of the 150th Anniversary of the Sisters of St. Joseph in the Archdiocese of Boston, I immediately thought of several places where sparks of this "Unifying Love" appear in my ministry at Boston College. Over the past couple of years, I have had the distinct pleasure of developing amazing relationships with three diverse groups of students:



-- Undergraduates at the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences, where I teach theology



-- Students at the Woods College of Advancing Studies, where I teach theology and oversee the "Woods for Others Service Program," which hosts overnight retreat experiences and service days accompanied with reflection



-- Prisoners at MCI-Shirley, where I teach theology and assist in a yearly "Manresa" day of reflection



By accompanying these students of varied backgrounds, I have found sparks of love, I have found God.



Since entering the Sisters of St. Joseph, I have heard how we were founded by a Jesuit, Jean Pierre Medaille, SJ. However, only recently, did I understand the profound synergy between Ignatian spirituality and that of the Sisters of St. Joseph.



At BC, the mission is often described with phrases such as finding God in all things, "cura personalis," and being men and women for and with others. These phrases assist students to know who they are, what their gifts and talents are, and how to use them for the common good. These phrases have a wonderful cohesiveness with the CSJ mission of unifying love and love of God and neighbor without distinction.



Experiencing the synergy of the CSJ and Ignatian mission in my encounters with students at BC has been edifying. It is inspiring to hear how traditional undergraduates desire to encounter God. One novel way I get to know my students and hear these desires has been through offering walks as an option for office hours. So, I literally walk over 20,000 steps some days with students and engage in conversation about where they are with the whole question/idea of God. All I can say is, "WOW!" I wish you could hear these conversations, the questions they ask, the dreams they have, and their desire to live a life rooted in God.



The hope that these young men and women give to me HAD to be shared! So, I began to invite students for "pizza and prayer" at the Motherhouse. The students love going there because they say it has a great "vibe." That great "vibe," I explain, is from years of so many sisters and people praying in that place. The sisters who have joined us also experience the great hope these young people evoke.



The next group of students who are sparks of unifying love are the Woods College students. Many of these folks work full-time jobs and take courses at night to earn their degree. Their drive and commitment both inside and outside the classroom are impressive! I have been in awe of their commitment to service and their desire for reflection on their experience as a way to find meaning and purpose for their lives. I am so grateful to my community for the use of our house in Nahant for overnight retreats each semester as it provides these students a place of beauty and solitude to build community by sharing how they find God in their lives. There are many sparks of unifying love that are present as these tender moments are voiced.



The last group of students who help me grow in my understanding of unifying love is the prisoners at MCI-Shirley who are participants in Boston College's Prison Education Program. These men teach me new meanings of restoration and rehabilitation. They help me realize that we should not judge others by their worst actions. We spend time learning from each other the "danger of a single story" and the importance of changing lenses, of trying to understand the other's actions to ensure no one gets discounted. In our coursework, we discuss how Ignatius found God while recuperating after being hit by a cannonball. We discover how reflecting on our own cannonball moments, redemption, and a way forward can be found.



Clearly, these diverse sparks of unifying love show that God's love is active, and FLARING forth in our world!







SISTER JEANMARIE GRIBAUDO, CSJ, IS A FACULTY MEMBER AT BOSTON COLLEGE.