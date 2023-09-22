CSJ Associates: In a spirit of simplicity and joy

Read Special Section

As Associates of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, we trace our history to Le Puy-en-Veley, France. There, in 1650, the Daughters of Joseph were founded by six women and Father Jean-Pierre Medaille, SJ. Their prophetic spirituality envisioned a new path for religious life -- a community of sisters who would live and work outside the traditional cloister setting, and minister to the needs of a society crushed by poverty, injustice, upheaval, and desperation. Drawn to accompany these sisters in their mission of Unifying Love, a group of lay people became our first associates.



Today, associates still share in this mission of the Sisters of St. Joseph, striving ". . . In every aspect of our lives to be for others a visible sign of God's presence and active love."1



Our CSJ Associate relationship here in Boston began in 1986 and has flourished through the years. As we celebrated our 35th anniversary in 2021, we gratefully honored more than 100 associates who have shared our journey with us.



In 2003, Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston ministering in New Mexico fostered development of the CSJ Associate relationship there. Their initiative has expanded to include groups of associates in Albuquerque, Santa Rosa, and Clovis. Our connections between Boston and New Mexico are a cherished part of who we are. Associates' visits to New Mexico and to Boston -- a wonderful sharing of community, friendship, and hospitality -- and, more recently, opportunities to gather for evenings of prayer via Zoom, continue to keep our connections alive and vibrant! Fourteen associates recently traveled from New Mexico to participate in celebrating 150 years of CSJ presence in Boston. We are delighted to welcome them as they join us for this very special occasion!



CSJ Associates are lay women and men who desire to live our faith journeys with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston in a mission of unity and reconciliation. Many associates are former students or current colleagues of the sisters. Some were once members of the Congregation, while others had no prior connection with the Community. We come from many walks of life. While affirming our own vocations, we acknowledge our call to realize the prayer of Christ: ". . . That all may be one with God and with one another." Although associates do not profess formal vows, we do participate in a time of preparation and mentoring. After making Initial Commitment, we renew Associate Commitment annually.



The CSJ Associate relationship is open to all who desire to deepen their faith, share their prayer with others, and spread the mission of God's Unifying Love in everyday life. CSJ Associates welcome women and men of all faiths, cultures, and backgrounds -- the "dear neighbor without distinction."



Together with sisters and agregees, we commit ourselves to the values of the Gospel, and are united in a special focus: to work for unity where there is brokenness. Through spirituality and service, we strive to make a difference in our changing world. As Unifying Love Flares, we reflect: What does this moment ask of us?



CSJ Associates gather each month with other associates, sisters, and agregees to share faith, to pray, to develop community, to deepen our own spirituality, and to grow in awareness of God's inclusive love.



As associates, we are invited to share in the Congregation in a variety of ways. We participate in Congregational gatherings and Federation conferences, and work together with the Congregation on social justice initiatives, the earth-friendly green program, and efforts to end human trafficking.



We actively seek God while serving others -- in shelters, food pantries, parishes, schools, hospitals, campus ministries, refugee services, literacy programs, and on Boards of the CSJ Sponsored Ministries. We strive to reach out in word and action to all people without distinction. We work to challenge injustice and inequality that exists in our society, and to explore opportunities to widen our circle of faith through action in our neighborhoods and in our global family.



Together with the Sisters of St. Joseph, CSJ Associates move always towards profound love of God and love of neighbor without distinction. Wherever we are, we strive to serve in a spirit of simplicity and joy. Wherever you meet us, may we be ". . . Women and men of reconciliation, freeing others to be themselves in Christ."2







KATHIE SHUTE IS A SISTER OF ST. JOSEPH ASSOCIATE.







1 CSJ Constitution, Spirit and Purpose #3.



2 CSJA Constitution