Regis College students -- Hope for the future

It has been both my honor and privilege to have spent the past 10 years in ministry at Regis College in Weston. I served as a member of the Education Department faculty and then as the director of the Honors Program. I often commented that "working with the young people at Regis was the frosting on my cake." I met truly dedicated, humble, and life-giving students who continued to give me hope for the future. They were a complete joy! Pope Francis has often said that "Hope is a virtue of a heart that doesn't' lock itself into darkness, that doesn't dwell on the past, does not simply get by in the present, but is able to see tomorrow." Hope, to me, is a tomorrow full of possibilities. The students at Regis give new meaning to this definition!



In March of this year, I was elected president of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph. With five other talented, dedicated and faith-filled women: Sisters Marian Batho, Kathy McCluskey, Betsy Conway, Gail Donahue, and Mary Ellen O'Connell, we make up the Leadership Team of the Congregation and will serve in this capacity until June 2028! The good news for the Congregation is that all of us have served on the Leadership Team in the past, so the learning curve is not as steep as expected. However, no matter the experience we share, today is a new day and new challenges await us! Together with all our Sisters, Associates, and Agregees, we continue to dare to dream a world where unifying love flares, where all are welcome at the table, where we serve the dear neighbor without distinction, and where we keep sacred the love and care of our common home, the neighborhood of the universe.



We are on the edge of a "new flare ..." Like the women who went before us, we stand attentive to what God is asking of us now, attentive to the stirring of the Holy Spirit. Thank you to all reading this special section of The Pilot. Thank you for your support through the years, and we promise to pray for you and all whose lives have influenced us and all whom we have influenced.







SISTER MARY L. MURPHY, CSJ, IS PRESIDENT OF THE CONGREGATION OF THE SISTERS OF ST. JOSEPH.