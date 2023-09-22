Honoring the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston

Read Special Section

My Dear Friends in Christ,







It is an honor for me to join generations of Catholics and people of good will from many religious traditions in congratulating the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston on the achievement of 150 years of ministry to the people of God in the Archdiocese of Boston.



Throughout many times and seasons in the life of the Church, the Sisters of St. Joseph have been a steadfast presence for the communities they serve. It would be challenging to quantify the time and effort given by the Sisters since their arrival in Boston. But it is certain that the lives of countless people have been transformed for the better because of the Sisters' unfailing dedication to the "Dear Neighbor", to any person in need who would be helped by a caring and compassionate companion on the journey of life. The Sisters have always been and continue to be a blessing for all of us.



Going forward, the Sisters are providing much needed pastoral outreach and care for those newly arrived in our communities and encouragement for those in the midst of the challenges of life. Also, their commitment to promoting justice and peace for all people is making a difference for the good of our society. Together we give thanks for the Sisters continuing to recognize the needs of the times and to generously respond.



Asking God's blessings upon you and all your loved ones, I remain,







Devotedly yours in Christ,



Seán P. O'Malley, OFM Cap.



Archbishop of Boston