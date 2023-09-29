Bellesini Academy summer program prepares Lawrence students and alumni for success

Read Special Section

As Bellesini Academy completed its 21st school year in June, the administration, faculty, and staff were already preparing for its 2023 Summer Program, planning curriculum, enrichment activities, and recreation programs. The summer months present many challenges to students living in a gateway city like Lawrence. A study conducted at Johns Hopkins University contends that a large part of the education gap that exists between low income and middle/high socio-economic status students stems from a lack of intellectual engagement during the summer months. While students in suburban communities continue to make academic gains during the summer by reading books, attending camps, and living in resource-rich environments, their low-income peers actually lose academic skills between June and September.



Bellesini's four-week Summer Program addresses these challenges by combining high-quality academic instruction each morning with afternoon enrichment and recreation activities in a safe and nurturing environment. "This "11th month of school" is an essential component of our students' success, preventing summer learning loss, building academic skills, and enabling our students in Lawrence to achieve outstanding results," said Julie DiFilippo, who has served as the Academy's head of school since it opened in 2002. Bellesini students are overcoming obstacles to success through the Academy's Nativity model of education:



-- Bellesini students gain an average of eight grade levels in math and language arts over their four years at the Academy;



-- 100 percent of Bellesini graduates attend private high schools on scholarship and 100 percent graduate, compared to just 73 percent of their Lawrence peers;



-- 97 percent of Bellesini alumni go on to college, with an additional 3 percent enrolling in trade schools or serving in the military.



Members of Bellesini's Class of 2019 graduated from high school in June and are attending the following colleges this fall: Boston College (2); Bucknell University (POSSE Scholarship); Case Western University (2); Clark University; Emmanuel College; Providence College; Rutgers University (POSSE Scholarship); St. John's University; Stanford University; University of Chicago (QuestBridge Scholarship); UMASS Lowell (5).



During the morning hours of the Summer Program, students take academic classes. "This summer students studied world geography, the Roman Empire, 1945 and the Cold War, and the US Constitution in social studies," explained DiFilippo. "They worked on their math skills, read great books and improved their writing in ELA, and our rising eighth-grade students took an HSPT prep class." In the afternoons, students participate in a wide variety of enrichment activities like STEM and art, as well as recreation activities like the Bellesini Summer Olympics.



In addition to the program for its students in grades five through eight, Bellesini also hosts summer programming for its alumni. "When students come to Bellesini in fifth grade, we make sure their families know that we are beginning a 12-year relationship that lasts beyond eighth-grade graduation, continuing through high school, college, and beyond," said DiFilippo. "As our alumni population grows, we continue to expand our summer programs for Bellesini graduates to help them stay on track in high school and college." This summer, the Alumni Support Program provided SAT Prep, college and career planning, fitness classes, volleyball, the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament, open gym, library, and computer lab hours, community service opportunities, alumni dinners, and assistance with internships, financial aid, and fall course selection. This summer, a group of high school alumni volunteered each week at Cor Unum Meal Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, serving dinner to Lawrence residents.



"Many of our alumni return each year to work and volunteer in the Summer Program," said DiFilippo. "They are wonderful role models for our students, inspiring them to work hard and pursue their dreams." This year, high school alumni volunteered during the academic day and afternoon programs, and the Academy's college and post college alumni taught current students. William, a member of the Academy's Class of 2015, graduated from Colgate University in June. He taught the summer HSPT prep class to Bellesini's eighth graders and worked with alumni who will be seniors in high school to help them prepare for the college application process. "Working at the summer program has always been a wonderful experience. Teaching each summer at Bellesini actually inspired me to pursue teaching after college," said William. He is now at the University of Pennsylvania, pursuing his graduate degree in education.



Berenice, a member of Bellesini's inaugural class of girls, is a sophomore at Wellesley College. "Bellesini is a very special place. The academics, enrichment programs, and support we receive here are excellent," she said. "The teachers and staff are dedicated and kind, and they are committed to helping us achieve our goals and dreams. Bellesini has been with me every step of the way through the Alumni Support Program. I enjoy coming back to Bellesini for programs like the Alumni Summer Experience, community service projects, fitness classes, and fun activities with my fellow alumnae. This summer, I worked in the Bellesini Summer Program, where I taught a STEM class. I'm so glad to be able to help and encourage current students."



To learn more about Bellesini Academy, please visit the school's website: www.bellesiniacademy.org.







STEPHANIE ABDOO IS THE DEVELOPMENT OFFICER AT BELLESINI ACADEMY.