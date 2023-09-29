St. Bridget School invests $100K into Cutting Edge Early Childhood Program

Read Special Section

It is with great pride that St. Bridget School in Framingham announces a momentous milestone: the 65th Anniversary of our wonderful school, dedicated to nurturing the hearts and minds of 260 unique gifts from God, where the students are known, loved, and called to be the best version of themselves each and every day.



Originally staffed by the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Archdiocese of Boston, St. Bridget School (SBS) in Framingham has a six-decade legacy of providing high-quality Catholic education to MetroWest families, serving 260 students in Preschool (age 2.9) through grade eight. With an average class size of 13 students, and a student-teacher ratio of 10:1, SBS nurtures the whole student -- academically, spiritually, emotionally, and socially.



In its 65th Anniversary year, SBS enthusiastically launches a major upgrade to its early education program. Courtesy of a $100,000 grant from the Lynch Foundation, its Early Childhood Program -- which offers preschool and pre-Kindergarten for students starting as early as age 2.9 years -- has been significantly updated and enhanced. Four Early Ed classrooms have been redesigned to create responsive classroom environments with intentional furniture, space design, and play materials. Classrooms have been designed to generate interactive experiences (stimulating all five senses) utilizing new, research-based curriculum in ELA, Math, and handwriting as well as upgraded pedagogical techniques that optimize brain development and learning of children under five years old. The curriculum offers a unique set of standards based on students' physical and social-emotional development. Program outcomes show that Lynch curriculum significantly increases student readiness for kindergarten.



To compliment the Lynch Early Education grant, SBS also received a major grant from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese Catholic Schools Office to update its playground to meet early childhood certification standards. The playground, once surfaced with gray tire mulch, is now a beautiful green space on campus, with artificial turf and expanded space for running, jumping, and playing.



Director of Early Education at SBS, Lauren Nazzaro, says: "The Early Childhood team at St. Bridget School is excited to become a part of the Lynch Foundation's Early Education Initiative. We strongly believe in the importance that early childhood education plays in setting the foundation for all learning. We are excited to have a partner that shares our beliefs in providing quality educational experiences to our youngest scholars."



Prospective families are encouraged to reach out to Ms. Amanda Popp, vice principal for Admissions, to schedule a tour of the school. An Open House will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Learn more at www.sbsframingham.org or by calling 508-875-0181.



St. Bridget School is deeply rooted in Catholic traditions. Our collaborative environment nurtures academic excellence, social responsibility, and Christian values in a changing and challenging world. St. Bridget School partners with families and our Church to develop the whole person within a community of faith.







MARISSA BIANCHI IS THE PRINCIPAL (MBIANCHI@SBSFRAMINGHAM.ORG) AT ST. BRIDGET SCHOOL IN FRAMINGHAM, MA, A PRESCHOOL THROUGH GRADE EIGHT SCHOOL SERVING 260 STUDENTS FROM THE METROWEST AREA.