Eleven Catholic Schools unite for Central Suburban Catholic School Expo

Families are invited to peruse Greater Boston faith-based early and primary education opportunities under one roof.



A collective of 11 Greater Boston Catholic schools have collaboratively organized an opportunity to peruse programs, meet faculty and staff, and compare educational curriculum for students in faith-based learning. Families are invited to attend the "Central Suburban Catholic School Expo'' on Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, hosted at the Jackson Walnut Park School, 200 Jackson Road, Newton. Attendance is free, free parking is available on site. Visit jwpschools.org to RSVP.



The "Central Suburban Catholic School Expo" is inspired by the nation's Catholic schools' largest jump in enrollment in five decades, currently tallied at six percent growth (source: National Catholic Education Association). Catholic schools are demonstrating their enduring value through student achievement, a commitment to higher standards, the benefits of the Mass, family support systems, and parish community. In the Archdiocese of Boston, Catholic school families overwhelmingly state that they choose Catholic schools because of their ability to meet the needs of their children (source: study, The Lynch Foundation).



These valuable attributes are notably present in each school appearing at the Expo. Schools attending the Expo include Jackson Walnut Park School and Mount Alvernia Academy, Newton; St. Columbkille Partnership School, Brighton; St. Paul's Choir School and St. Peter School, Cambridge; St. John the Evangelist School, Wellesley; Holy Name School, West Roxbury; St. Agnes/Arlington Catholic School, Arlington; St. Joseph School, Medford; St. Mary of the Assumption School, Brookline; and St. Theresa of the Child Jesus School, Somerville. The institutions offer a variety of programs serving students in early childhood and primary education through grade eight.



Catholic schools currently score as the highest performers on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Superintendent of Partnership Schools Kathleen Porter McGee, adjunct fellow of the Manhattan Institute, states, "If Catholic schools were a state, they would be the highest performing in the nation on all four NAEP tests."



Registration, curriculum, tuition, tuition assistance, scholarship, and more information for each school participating in the "Central Suburban Catholic School Expo" will be available on site. For more information about the Expo, visit jwpschools.org or bostonsuburbancatholic.com.







