A summer of excellence at Mission Grammar School!

This summer 65 Mission Grammar scholars participated in Mission's Summer Academy, a six-week enrichment program held on campus for scholars entering grades K2-6. The program featured a mixture of academic and social experiences, ensuring that scholars continued to grow in reading and math, while also having lots of well-deserved summer fun.



The program, led by Summer Academy Director Dylan Kapusta and staffed by Mission Grammar teachers, followed a packed schedule beginning with breakfast, playground time and morning meeting. The first half of the day consisted of a read aloud block and math instruction. After lunch, scholars took part in a mindfulness session, phonics instruction, whole-class activities like games and crafts, outdoor play, and social-emotional learning using the ThinkGive curriculum.



Central to the Summer Academy experience was Mission Grammar's partnership with Emmanuel College's Summer Fellows Program. Mentored by current MG teachers, the Fellows dedicated 25 hours per week to designing and implementing Summer Academy activities and lessons. Programming was built around the week's theme, but also highlighted individual fellows' interests and strengths. For instance, Katherine, a rising junior at Emmanuel, shared her knowledge of American Sign Language with scholars by teaching them how to sign a popular song!



Throughout the summer, scholars' Summer Academy experiences were enriched with programming from numerous community partners. Each Tuesday the ReadBoston Storymobile visited, bringing professional storytelling and new books to Mission. Arts for Learning Massachusetts brought to campus a vibrant drumming performance. Mass College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences engaged with scholars to teach the basics of dental care and hygiene. Boch Center's City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program held a workshop on breaking stereotypes and encouraging self-expression. Scholars visited Harvard Medical School for a read aloud session with medical professionals, a visit with therapy dogs Sasha and Sophie, and rock-painting to support the HMS Community Garden. Mission Grammar Summer Academy scholars were certainly busy!



If you spoke to any scholar about their favorite part of this year's Summer Academy, they would undoubtedly mention the program's "Fun Friday" tradition. This summer scholars explored Boston as their classroom, traveling across the City of Boston to enjoy all it has to offer. Scholars visited hot spots like the Boston Children's Museum, Franklin Park Zoo, the Museum of Science, and New England Aquarium, and even hopped aboard the iconic Boston Duck Tour!



At Mission Grammar, scholars are heading into a new academic year having made irreplaceable summer memories and ready to conquer new challenges ahead!







CARA BLANCHETTE IS THE DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT AND COMMUNICATIONS AT MISSION GRAMMAR SCHOOL IN ROXBURY. MISSION GRAMMAR SERVES OVER 315 SCHOLARS RANGING IN AGE FROM THREE MONTHS TO GRADE SIX, HAILING FROM OVER 70 DIFFERENT ZIP CODES. TO LEARN MORE AND TO SCHEDULE A VISIT TO CAMPUS, VISIT MISSIONGRAMMAR.ORG.