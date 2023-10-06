From Cardinal Seán's blog

As I mentioned in my previous post, last week, we had our Plenary Assembly of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, which went from Wednesday until Friday.



On the final day of our Plenary, I had a Mass with members of the commission in the Chapel of the Choir in St. Peter's Basilica.



I had never been in that chapel before, and I thought it was stunning.







Saturday Mass



On Saturday morning, we had a Mass with representatives of the Latin American Council of CEPROME (the Interdisciplinary Research and Training Center for the Protection of Minors) at the Tomb of St. Peter.



Later that day, there was a book launch for "Transparency and Secrecy in the Catholic Church" by Father Jordi Pujol and Father Rolando Montes de Oca, which was published by CEPROME.







Audience with the Holy Father



On Monday, the CEPROME members and I had an audience with the Holy Father in the Apostolic Palace.







Ordination of transitional deacons



Thursday, I was visiting St. Peter's while they were celebrating the ordination of transitional deacons from the Pontifical North American College.



Aside from the ordination, there were great crowds in the basilica.



As I was looking around, I noticed a painting that I had never seen before.



It depicts St. Peter with Ananias and Sapphira, the members of the early Christian community who didn't make the contribution they were supposed to and were struck dead. I thought that was an interesting theme to use in a church!



There are also the very beautiful altars of the Presentation of Mary and the Immaculate Conception.



I was also very happy to see Father Mario Castaneda, who had been my secretary in Palm Beach.







Documentary presentation



I also attended an event at the University of the Holy Cross for Rome Report's new documentary on the Holy Father, "Sorpresa! El Papa llama a la puerta" ("Surprise! The Pope is knocking at the door").



After showing the film, they had a panel discussion moderated by journalist Francesco Grana, where we heard remarks by Cardinal Re, co-director Sean-Patrick Lovett, and Vatican journalist Valentina Alazraki.



I thought the film was excellent and I'm hoping we can show it on CatholicTV.

