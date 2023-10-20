Mount Alvernia High School property sold to Boston College

BRAINTREE -- Months after its sudden closure prompted frustration and accusations of secrecy from students and faculty, Boston College has officially purchased the Mount Alvernia High School property from the Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception for $40.5 million.



In a statement released on Oct. 3, Boston College confirmed that it purchased the 23-acre property, located across the street from its Newton campus. Its three buildings and a garage total 73,850 square feet in area and have been sitting empty since the school closed in June.



In an Oct. 10 interview, Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn told The Pilot that the buildings would be used for "academic and administrative purposes."



"The purchase made great sense for us," he said, since the property is so spacious and so close to the campus.



Dunn said that the Sisters wanted to ensure that the building would continue its purpose as a place for Catholic education.



The Newton property was home to Mount Alvernia, a girls Catholic high school, for 50 years. In a letter dated March 8, the Sisters announced that they were "no longer able to continue living" on the property, and therefore had to close it and sell it. The Sisters also cited financial troubles and declining enrollment as reasons for the closure. Mount Alvernia students were offered enrollment at Fontbonne Academy, a private Catholic girls high school in Milton.



However, among some, there is lingering resentment over the school's fate.



"I'm disappointed in the Sisters," Kathleen Joyce, who served as chair of the Mount Alvernia High School Board of Directors from 2019 to 2022, told The Pilot in an Oct. 17 interview. "I think they lacked creativity."



She believes that the Sisters could have done more to stop the school from closing, and could have been more transparent about the closure.



Joyce told The Pilot that while she has nothing against Boston College "for wanting to expand on this beautiful property," she is disheartened that there is one less school for girls in the archdiocese.



"We have fewer and fewer opportunities for Catholic education," she said, "especially for young women."

