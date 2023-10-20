Forming the Future: St. Michael School, North Andover, 'STEM Night' mixes fun with learning

NORTH ANDOVER -- Here's a math problem.



Take 300 students at St. Michael School in North Andover. Then add a series of oversized sports props, lots of glitter, and too much glow-in-the-dark paint to measure. What do you get?



You get STEM Night, a neon-colored educational extravaganza held on Oct. 12.



"I created this," STEM Director Sandy Bryant said proudly as kids ran, screamed, played, and did addition. "I created this so that they understand that math is fun."



The atmosphere at STEM Night was more like a school field day than a math class. Kids bowled and played mini golf, solving math problems as they went. They solved puzzles with blocks and played a giant game of Connect 4 to learn pattern recognition. The glow-in-the-dark theme was Bryant's idea.



"Sometimes," she said, "these ideas come to me."



Bryant has taught math at St. Michael's and St. Joseph School in Haverhill for a combined total of 25 years. She started St. Michael's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) program three years ago, and it involves all students from pre-K to eighth grade.



On the morning of Oct. 12, Bryant and her pre-K students observed worms with a magnifying glass.



"The goal is to understand that God's creatures, we treat them nicely," she said. "God created creatures to help the earth. I try to pull the religion in with the science."



Kindergarten teacher Susan Sleight said that even the youngest students can learn creativity and teamwork from STEM classes.



"Our Catholic faith teaches us that we're faithful, kind people," she said. "We work together; we share ideas."



"I like the engineering part of it," said Ryan Ferris, one of the seventh graders who helped Bryant organize STEM Night.



Ryan, who wants to be an engineer someday, said that STEM Night was about more than math. It also allowed him to mentor, interact with, and learn about his younger peers. One of those younger peers informed him that he had orange glitter on his face and in his hair.



"It gives a cool effect," he said.

