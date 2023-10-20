Planning ahead for long-term care cost

Read Special Section

Many people don't really think about needing long-term healthcare services until they are a necessity. In America, someone who is 65 years old has a 70 percent chance of needing some type of long-term care. At Carmel Terrace, we offer assistance with performing everyday tasks such as eating or bathing, medication management, palliative care, and skilled nursing. There are many ways to prepare for these potential long-term care costs, which will save you and your loved one's peace of mind down the road.







Things to consider when planning



When planning out your long-term care, it's impossible to plan your future down to the last little detail. However, it is crucial to have at least some plans that you or your loved ones want to achieve. It's normal to think that you or your loved one can plan alone without assistance throughout aging, but that is rare. Almost everyone at one point needs some help.



Here are some options to think about when planning:



1. Advance Directive



If you or your loved one loses the ability to speak, you or your loved ones need to have a trusted person who can carry out your or your loved ones' wishes. If not, your healthcare proxy can step in to advocate for you with healthcare professionals.



2. Rehabilitation



It's a short-stay community that is designed to help you or your loved ones recover from an illness or accident. Rehab services are provided at St. Patrick's Manor, adjacent to our community.



3. Housing Options



Many people never think about having to leave at some point, but sometimes it's their only option. This could be caused by in-home care becoming too expensive or difficult to manage safely.







Medicaid and government programs



There are ways to cover your long-term care costs through government programs. One example is Medicaid. Medicaid is the largest payer toward long-term care services. Medicaid assists certain groups who are low-income or those with limited assets to pay their medical and long-term care bills.







Planning for the future



The best route to prepare for long-term care costs is to start saving up. Saving will provide greater flexibility when looking into senior care communities and long-term options. These are some other plans that can cover long-term care:



1. Long-Term Care Insurance



It is designed specifically to cover some of the long-term costs. Depending on the policy you or your loved ones buy, it can cover an assisted living facility, care at home, or in a nursing home.



2. Life Insurance



It provides cash to pay for long-term care. Some policies may be able to borrow or withdraw money. As well as allow people with terminal illnesses to have access to some of their death benefits early.







Finding a financial professional



When planning for long-term care, it is important to find a financial professional you can trust. There are several organizations that are willing to assist in connecting you and your loved ones with appropriate resources.



Here is a list of some professionals who can help you develop that perfect long-term care plan.



1. Financial Planners



These financial planners assess every aspect of you and your loved ones' finances. This can include investment, savings, retirement, and estate planning.



2. Investment Advisers



Investment advisors focus heavily on managing you or your loved one's investments.



3. Insurance Agents



These agents help you or your loved ones go through options for life insurance, annuities, and long-term care insurance.







About Carmel Terrace



