Caring for our shepherds this Christmas

''I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will lead you with knowledge and understanding." Through these words of the prophet Jeremiah, God reassured his people that he would always provide leaders who would guide and care for them. They would never be alone without a spiritual leader. Today, we are the beneficiaries of that promise through the ministry of the Catholic priest.



As a young person involved in my home parish, St. John the Baptist in Quincy, I admired the priests I got to know there and was attracted by their life of service and the way they demonstrated their love for God and his people. They made a tangible difference for me and my family at both happy and sad moments in my life. They were there when I needed them. They were approachable, joyful, and caring. Those priests were instrumental in bringing me and so many others closer to God. All of this impressed me and caused me to consider joining their ranks.



Advertisement

It's been 40 years now since I was ordained a priest. And, what a privilege it has been to be the Lord's instrument helping to shepherd his people. I often find myself marveling at the great faith, goodness, and love they demonstrate. It's been amazing to witness the Lord working in and through them. I am especially gratified by the generosity shown by so many who want to share their gifts ministering beside me in service to the mission of our church. Their devotion and commitment are an inspiration and strong support to me. Through them, I witness the church in action -- the people of God ministering to one another, including me!



There are so many truly sacred moments that I and my brother priests are privileged to be part of. They include not only celebrating Mass and hearing confessions but also being present at some of the most important times in people's lives, such as baptisms, marriages, and funerals. When I am called out to attend to people who are dying, it's in these moments that I find myself humbled to be an instrument of God's tender mercy and gentle care as I help them to prepare for their journey Home. While on my way to this special visit, I make it a point to pray, asking God to bless them and their family members and to bless me, too, so I can be his voice and hands and heart.



The life of a parish priest can be very busy and, sometimes, unpredictable and demanding. There are many public moments, but also many unseen, private moments -- some mundane and ordinary, others profound and sacred. Meetings, appointments, regular preparation time for homilies and talks, as well as administrative duties, fill out the schedule of a parish priest. The great variety of duties and responsibilities make the vocation quite interesting and, at the same time, challenging. For some of us priests, self-care and future planning can often get put on the back burner when we're so caught up in our ministry to others. We may forget that we need attention and care as well. However, we have a wonderful source of support that helps us priests put our health and well-being at the forefront.



Every Christmas, the parish collections benefit the Clergy Trust, which takes care of the health, wellness, and retirement needs of all priests incardinated within the Archdiocese of Boston. It cannot be overstated how important the Trust is to myself and my brother priests. The Clergy Trust funds support services to provide and coordinate our healthcare benefits and wellness programs, as well as informational and educational seminars. A Care Team is available anytime for consultation and assistance in handling medical issues or mental health support, and so much more. The Clergy Trust also supports Regina Cleri, the residence for senior priests located in downtown Boston. As a priest nearing my senior years, I have peace of mind knowing that I am cared for, that I have support, and that I will be provided for until the Lord calls me home. These are great blessings to us priests! And, I am ever grateful for the generous support Catholics throughout the archdiocese provide to the Clergy Trust, which expresses their special care for priests like me. Thank you!







FATHER BOB DEEHAN IS PASTOR OF HOLY FAMILY PARISH, DUXBURY.