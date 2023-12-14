The World Mission Rosary Around the World

As I have been privileged to travel around the world, witnessing the work done funded by the Pontifical Mission Societies, (TPMS) I make it a point to carry World Mission Rosaries with me.



The World Mission Rosary began in 1951 when Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen invented the different colors of the beads. They represent the populated continents of the world. Sheen asked the faithful to pray the World Mission Rosary for missionaries and the people they accompany on their faith journeys on each continent.



The idea of this rosary has traveled the world. It has been my privilege to witness its use and participate in spreading its story as I travel, often wearing it as a sign of my faith.



While in Australia for the Extraordinary Mission Month of October 2019, I was invited to speak in schools and parishes, nursery schools and nursing homes, and at breakfasts and luncheons. Each time, I asked people to pray for the missions using the World Mission Rosary.



Although I carry as many as I can, it is impossible to carry beads to give to all I meet, so I invite people to memorize the colors and the areas that they represent:



Green is for the forests and grasslands of Africa.



Red is for the fire of the faith brought to the Americas, North and South, by missionaries.



White is for Europe, home of the Holy Father.



Blue is for Oceania, the location of so many Pacific island countries.



Yellow is for Asia, where the sun rises first in the east.



Many times, I meet a person who would pull out their set of World Mission Rosaries and smile knowingly. (I was once greeted by a very excited child in a rural African village who shouted, "You're the RED BEADS! You are most welcome!" It was the best greeting, ever!)



When I explain the World Mission Rosary, I tell people that because there are so many people praying these precious beads worldwide, the new users are already being remembered in prayer, daily.



This universal prayer experience happened again in the Diocese of Mendi, Papua New Guinea, where I travelled after my Australian Mission Month. I spoke to a group of "Papas": older men active in the Church who had gathered for a weekend retreat. To everyone's surprise but mine, one of the men reached into his pocket and pulled out his World Mission Rosary. He had been praying for me -- and for all of you -- long before I met him.



These are the blessings of being a Catholic in the missions! I look forward to finding the same on this trip to Malawi and Zambia.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.