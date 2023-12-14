Jim Caviezel headlines fundraiser for O'Connell House safe home for trafficked women

NEWTON -- On Dec. 6, Santa came early to the O'Connell House's Freedom 2023 fundraising dinner -- British auctioneer Harry Santa, that is. Instead of giving gifts, Santa encouraged donors to give to the O'Connell House, a safe home in the Merrimack Valley for women and their babies fleeing human trafficking.



"It's a very dark subject which affects millions and millions of people," Santa said. "But the O'Connell House, and the team behind it, are all about hope and joy. I really encourage you to just enjoy the process of giving."



Enjoy it, they did. As of Dec. 6, Freedom 2023 raised $565,000, including a $150,000 donation via phone from a woman in Texas. On top of that, an anonymous donor pledged to match the first $100,000 in donations from those at the fundraiser. The giving continued on Dec. 7, when donors delivered Christmas gifts for women living in the O'Connell House to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Dedham.



"It feels surreal," said Deb O'Hara-Rusckowski, co-founder of the O'Connell House and a delegate for the United Nations representing the Order of Malta. "I'm humbled and so grateful because I know a lot of people have been praying for us, and I truly see it as God's blessing on us."



The event featured a special celebrity guest: Jim Caviezel, star of "The Passion of the Christ" and the 2023 anti-human trafficking film "Sound of Freedom." VIP donors could attend a meet-and-greet with Caviezel and get photos with him.



Caviezel received multiple rounds of applause during his keynote speech, in which he denounced abortion and described his experiences filming "The Passion of the Christ" and "Sound of Freedom." He also showed off his acting ability by impersonating Pope St. John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and Mel Gibson in "Braveheart," quoting their words on the meaning of freedom and the sanctity of all human life, especially the lives of children.



"I kept seeing the suffering of all those children," he said. "And that is why I fought so hard for so many years to get this movie out to help fight against this great evil. I wouldn't stop, I couldn't stop, and I will not stop."



"Sound of Freedom" was shot on location in Colombia. The region was so dangerous that Navy SEALs guarded the film site. That, however, wasn't what was on Caviezel's mind. After making the movie, its depiction of child trafficking disturbed him so much that he "couldn't sleep for two years."



"All I could think about was those children," he said, "and then my own children, and all of our children. You see, as a father and a parent, we share that hope for our children. And that fear for our children."



Before Caviezel spoke, Sean and Katie McMahon of Good Shepherd Parish in Martha's Vineyard sang their song "Sound of Freedom." When they first wrote the song, they hoped that Caviezel would somehow hear it. They received a message from an Instagram account supposedly belonging to Caviezel, but it turned out to be fake. Katie McMahon said that the account may have been fake, but the fact that the song still made its way to Caviezel proved that "God is real."



In her remarks, O'Hara-Rusckowski called human trafficking "truly the worst crime right now in the world." She said that according to U.N. estimates, 50 million people worldwide, mostly women and girls, are currently victims of human trafficking. That number includes people who are forced to marry against their will.



In collaboration with Global Strategic Operatives for the Eradication of Human Trafficking, a nonprofit also co-founded by O'Hara-Rusckowski, the O'Connell House gave out a series of Hero Awards.



Delta Airlines, one of 12 companies that founded the Global Business Coalition Against Human Trafficking in 2012, received the Corporate Leadership Award. The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation received the Organizational Leadership Award for giving a $150,000 grant to Global Strategic Operatives. Lowell General Hospital received the Healthcare Leadership Award for its work treating victims of human trafficking.



Sgt. Tom Daly of the Lowell Police Department, who is also a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces, received the Law Enforcement Hero Award. O'Hara-Rusckowski called him "the most humble, caring, compassionate man." Daly helped to dismantle two human trafficking organizations through his investigative work.



The Volunteer of the Year Hero Award went to Maryanna Ryan, an NICU nurse at Tufts Medical Center. Among other duties, she provided transportation for the Nigerian Passionist Sisters who staff the O'Connell House, bought them a washer and dryer, and organized all of the infant items that were donated to the O'Connell House.



"Only an NICU nurse can organize things in a storage room that's a mess," O'Hara-Rusckowski said.



Another Hero Award went to O'Hara-Rusckowski's husband Steve, whom she called her "superhero."



The Survivor Hero Award went to Jasmine Grace Marino, a survivor of human trafficking who is now a mother, author, and activist working to end trafficking. Marino grew up in Saugus and Revere, and struggled with depression, substance abuse, and suicide after she was forced into sex trafficking by her boyfriend.



"She is the reason why we work the way we do," O'Hara-Rusckowski said.