From Cardinal Seán's blog

I spent much of this past week in Rome, attending a meeting of the C9 Council of Cardinals advising the Holy Father.



We discussed a number of topics, including the recent Synod and the implementation of Praedicate evangelium in the diocesan curias. We also examined the current situation in different regions, especially the conflict in Ukraine, the crisis in the Holy Land, and the climate change conference in Dubai. And I had an opportunity to present some proposals on how to organize assemblies of episcopal conferences, as a follow-up to the safeguarding meeting we held in February 2019.



However, our primary focus for this session was on considering the role of women in the Church. To aid us in our discussions, we heard from three theologians -- Sister Linda Pocher, Lucia Vantini, and Father Luca Castiglione -- who shared with us their insights on the feminine aspect of the Church and the need to involve more women in the processes of reflection and decision-making. I was very impressed by their talks.







Holy Hour



As always, there were a number of events taking place in Rome while I was there.



On Saturday night, there was a Holy Hour with Eucharistic adoration and prayers at St. Peter's Basilica. I'm very impressed that they're having these types of events regularly now. For example, when I was in Rome in October, every Saturday there was a rosary procession attended by thousands of people.



I never remember seeing so many of these types of events in the past and I'm so glad because there is a danger of St. Peter's Basilica being perceived as some sort of museum. During the day, there are mobs of people there to take pictures and see the artwork. But at night, they are holding these beautiful prayer services that are open to the public and are very well conducted.



I'm also pleased with the new lighting in St. Peter's Square, particularly the way it highlights the statues of the saints along the colonnade.



I feel that people didn't fully have a chance to appreciate them before. During the day, it's not easy to notice them and at night they weren't lit up at all.







Meeting in St. Peter's Square



On Monday evening, I met with Father Joe Ferme and a group of American students in St. Peter's Square. A number of Catholic universities in the United States have Rome programs and the seminarians and priests from the Pontifical North American College have an apostolate to those young people.



On this day, one of their activities was to gather to sing Christmas carols in front of the Vatican creche.



Unfortunately, it's not fully completed yet, so Father Joe said he would send me photos next week.



This year, the creche will be spectacular because it will be a replica of the creche at Greccio.