Women Affirming Life holds annual Advent Mass and breakfast

BRAINTREE -- Frances X. Hogan, the founding president of Women Affirming Life, sees the Advent season as "a metaphor for the pro-life movement."



Speaking at the annual Women Affirming Life breakfast in the Archdiocese of Boston's Braintree Pastoral Center on Dec. 9, Hogan said that both Advent and pro-life activism represent "the effort to move from the darkness of the culture of death to seeing Christ in every living soul."



"Jesus himself entered the world as a vulnerable child," she said, "completely dependent on the love and care of his earthly parents, Mary and Joseph."



At the second Women Affirming Life gathering since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Hogan said that both Women Affirming Life and the larger pro-life movement are in "a time of transition."



Women Affirming Life, a pro-life organization founded in 1989, will be merging into the Archdiocese of Boston's Pro-Life Office.



Women Affirming Life will now be headed by Sylvia Fernandez, director of the Pro-Life Office and the mother of nine children.



"Although a change in laws represents an important and significant step in the right direction," Fernandez told The Pilot, "we're really going to continue with a healing message of changing hearts.''



In her remarks, Hogan said that Women Affirming Life was founded in order to give women of all backgrounds a central role in the pro-life movement, and combat "the secular media's" depiction of the movement as consisting only of men.



"The issue is not a women's issue or a Catholic issue," she said. "It's a human rights issue without a doubt."



Hogan encouraged pro-life women to be active in local politics and social groups, from school committees to book clubs.



"No matter where you are," she said, "no matter where you find yourselves, there are endless opportunities to present the truth."



She described being pro-life as much more than a side in a political debate, but "a way of life, rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ himself."



Fernandez expressed a similar sentiment.



"Until we change the hearts of people in the culture," she told The Pilot, "we won't be able to heal and bring the mission of Jesus Christ to the whole world."



Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, who celebrated the annual Mass in the Pastoral Center's Bethany Chapel, shared the same message in his homily. He said that according to The New York Times, 30,000 babies who otherwise would have been aborted were born since the repeal of Roe v. Wade.



He celebrated the lives saved but said that "the political backlash" to the Supreme Court's decision "shows how much still needs to be done to change people's hearts."



He also said that to successfully spread a pro-life message, advocates must be just as concerned about the needs of the poor, especially mothers, as they are about unborn children.



"Pro-life causes can only be won when we promote economic justice and a user-friendly adoption policy," he said. "We need to celebrate adoption more and more every chance we get."



Cardinal O'Malley said that Catholic social teaching is "a consistent and unified way of acting."



He warned against any attempts to "cannibalize the social teaching and look at it through a political or ideological lens."



Referring to Pope Francis's speech to Congress in 2015, Cardinal O'Malley described Catholic teaching as a belief in the value of all human life, particularly the life of "an innocent child" in the womb.



"As Catholics," he said, "we talk about building a civilization of love."



Women Affirming Life, he said, are helping to do exactly that.



Bishop-designate Cristiano Barbosa was a concelebrant of the Mass. It was his first Mass since he was announced as the new auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese's Central Region just hours before.



Fernandez said she was "tickled pink" that Barbosa's first Mass as Bishop-designate was with Women Affirming Life.



"I hope you know that this makes you a lifetime member," she joked.