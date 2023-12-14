Culture and faith: Lawrence parishioners mark feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

LAWRENCE -- The thunderous sounds of stomping feet, the shaking of shells tied to ankles, and the rustling of colorful feathered headdresses stormed through St. Patrick Parish in Lawrence on Dec. 9, during a Mass in anticipation of the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12.



The Matachines, traditional Mexican dancers from Immaculate Conception Parish in Marlborough, combined Indigenous Aztec and Spanish Catholic tradition with their flamboyant costumes and spirited performance, given as an offering to Our Lady. The Dec. 9 Mass was infused with Mexican culture, including liturgical music performed by a Boston mariachi band, altar servers in traditional Mexican dress, and tamales and pastries served in the Parish Center.



"Our Lady of Guadlupe is not white and not Indian; she is mixed," said Father Alonso E. Macias, who celebrated the Mass in vestments bearing the image of Our Lady. "We have the heritage of the Native Americans and we express our love for Our Lady with ancestors, dancers, and music."



When their performance was over, the Matachines kneeled, prayed, and made the sign of the cross before an elaborate altar built by Hispanic parishioners at St. Patrick's. The paper mountain, with faux cacti and a statue of Our Lady standing atop it, represented Tepeyac, the mountain in Mexico where Our Lady appeared to St. Juan Diego in 1531.



"Since the beginning of the conquest by Spain," Father Macias told The Pilot, "the Lady of Guadalupe appeared to the Mexican people, and she was the consoler and the light of evangelization in Mexico and Central America. We Mexicans identify a lot with her message, that is the message of the Gospel."



After the Matachines' dance, a long line of children approached to bring flowers before the altar. Their sweet scent filled the church like incense. Parishioners prayed a novena to Our Lady and sang her "Las Mananitas," a traditional Mexican birthday song, with accompaniment from the Mariachi band. Father Macias pointed out that mariachi is the most popular music genre in Mexico.



"We identify with that music, and we feel that we are offering something of our culture," he said.

