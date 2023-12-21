Making a Difference in the Missions During Advent

Every time Sister Rose sends the children in her care to pump fresh water from the well, she says a prayer of thanks to you, the supporters of The Society for the Propagation of the Fath. She knows that without your regular help, her young charges in Madagascar would be drinking contaminated water from a local river. With limited access to healthcare in the area, the little ones would not only suffer from serious health issues but would also miss out on the vital education she brings to their remote village. Because the borehole was provided, Sister Rose now has running water and eight toilets at the school to help keep the children clean and healthy.







Father Bede is especially grateful to our sustaining donors because they change the lives of his parishioners on the tea plantations high in the mountains of Sri Lanka. In a place where Christianity is a tiny minority, Father counts on The Society for the Propagation of the Faith to help him provide a small church with all the supplies he needs to say Mass on a regular basis for his growing flock.



A small, one-room schoolhouse provides not only the basics of education but also a place to gather for faith formation for the children of Father's flock.







Before a generous Boston donor stepped in, Joseph and his wife -- lay catechists in Uganda -- walked over thirteen miles each weekend to teach faith formation at a tiny outstation chapel because no priest was available. Now, they ride a bicycle, praying in thanksgiving with each push of the pedal for the gift of transportation.







Around the world, missionaries depend on your sustaining help to do their lifesaving, faith-affirming work. Your gift to The Society for the Propagation of the Faith -- Pope Francis' own mission society -- is fundamental to their ministries.







This Advent season, when you offer $62 -- $2 a day for all of December -- you provide a Religious Sister with the tools she needs to serve children. Your gift of $100 in the hands of a mission priest allows more people to receive the Body of Christ. A donation of $1,000 sends a small army of lay catechists into rural mission villages armed with the Good News.







Know that a gift of any size is vital to the ministry of missionaries around the world!







May God bless you for all that you do for the least of your brothers and sisters in the missions.







- Maureen Crowley Heil is Director of Programs and Development for the Pontifical Mission Societies, Boston.