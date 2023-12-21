From Cardinal Seán's blog

Because this is the 800th anniversary of the creche that St. Francis of Assisi created at Greccio, the Vatican Nativity this year is a replica of that first creche.



The Incarnation and Jesus Christ coming in poverty at Bethlehem were very important parts of St. Francis's spirituality. So, St. Francis wanted to make that visible in the way that he organized that first creche. And, of course, it was a living Nativity -- they didn't use statues; they used people and live animals. Certainly, since then, it's been a beautiful custom in the Catholic Church and among other Christians to commemorate Jesus's birth by erecting Nativity scenes during Advent.



Father Joe Ferme was good enough to send me pictures because it was not yet unveiled when I was there. Regular readers will remember that we had pictures of the carolers in front of it last week, but at that point, it was still "under wraps," as it were.



Readers will also remember that last week, I mentioned the indulgence that can be earned by visiting a creche at a church served by the Franciscans from Dec. 8 to Feb. 2. I think that is geared toward the Italian calendar, where people tend to put up their creches on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Though in the United States, it seems that often happens much closer to Christmas.







Visit at the cathedral



Last Friday, Admiral Tom Lynch came to visit me at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross accompanied by Dr. John Dolan, the head of school at St. Mary School in Lynn, and his wife Marilyn. Admiral Lynch is an important supporter of St. Mary's, and he has also been very involved in the work of the Catholic Leadership Institute.



It was nice to have an opportunity to meet him and thank him personally for all his support of Catholic education and the training of our priests.







Capuchin Mobile Ministries



Saturday night at the cathedral, there was a gathering of volunteers and benefactors to celebrate the work of the Capuchin Mobile Ministries, which is a remarkable program that conducts outreach to the homeless. It was created not only to address some of the material needs of homeless people but also to try to enter into a relationship with them, pray with them, and offer them the friendship of the Church.



It was a wonderful evening, and I was able to address them and express my gratitude and admiration for all the work that the friars and their collaborators are carrying out.







The Copley Singers



On Sunday afternoon, we were very happy to host the Copley Singers for a concert in the cathedral.



Msgr. Kevin O'Leary has done so much to bring these concerts of Musica Sacra to the cathedral. It's an opportunity to invite people to our cathedral to learn more about the Church's presence in the heart of the city.