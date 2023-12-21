Forming the Future: Nativity Prep stays connected to alums with Graduate Support Program

JAMAICA PLAIN -- For Xavier Etheridge, public school in Roxbury was "a dog-eat-dog world."



Fights were frequent, and the large class sizes prevented teachers from personally connecting to their struggling students. The teachers were mostly white, creating a cultural divide between them and the predominantly Black and Hispanic student body.



"My public school experience was pretty rough," Etheridge said.



When he was in fifth grade, he enrolled in Nativity Prep, a Jesuit middle school in Jamaica Plain that provides tuition-free education for boys from low-income backgrounds. For the first time, he said, he was with a diverse group of teachers who "actually cared" and understood where he came from.



Even after Etheridge graduated from Nativity Prep in 2012, the school continued to educate him. Nativity Prep's Graduate Support Program paid for his applications to get into Milton Academy and then Boston College. The program helped him study for his standardized tests and edit his application essays.



"Those were really the biggest hurdles I had to navigate," said Etheridge, who is now assistant director of admissions and graduate support at Nativity Prep. "That really took a burden off."



The Graduate Support Program has helped over 300 Nativity Prep alumni through high school and college. Nativity Prep students have a 100 percent high school graduation rate, and 80 to 90 percent of each graduating class is accepted into college.



Advertisement

"When we look at the entirety of what a student is going through, it's much more important than just four years of middle school," said Nativity Prep President Brian Maher. "It's who we're called to be, to accompany these young men and walk alongside everything they have experienced."



Maher said that when his students enter affluent, predominantly-white private high schools, they face social challenges as well as financial ones.



"Kids don't often feel like they belong," he said. "They feel like this is exclusive and not very welcoming. And we work with them to say 'No. This is your institution; this is your space. You've earned a right to be there, and don't let anybody tell you otherwise.'"



Malik Richard, director of admissions and graduate support at Nativity Prep, said that he helps graduating students deal with "complex topics," such as their identity and place in the world as young men of color.



"One of the biggest joys I get from helping these boys is seeing their aspirations turn into reality," he said. "They have big dreams, dreams that I believe are attainable."



Elizandro Pereira, a Nativity Prep alum and freshman at Phillips Academy in Andover, dreams of studying law and medicine in college. Richard and Etheridge drove him to his school interviews at Phillips and applied for financial aid on his behalf. They helped him write his application essay and study for the entrance exam. The Graduate Support Program paid all of his application fees.



"I think Mr. Richard was a key part of making our class be ready for high school," Elizandro said, "because he expected the best from us."



Growing up with a single mother in Dorchester, Elizandro attended a public school with 30 kids in each class.



"The teacher didn't care about every kid," he said. "At Nativity, each teacher cares about each student and what they're going through."



"Elizandro is definitely ambitious," Richard said, "and he would not take no for an answer. That is something I admire. He really got himself into Phillips because he believed he could."



Like many Nativity Prep students, Elizandro was inspired by the school's Ignatian ideal of being "a man for others."



"Coming to a Catholic school, the models that we learned really help me every day," Elizandro said. "It's something I think about every day, something I embody and something I wrote about in my high school essay."



When Elizandro goes to college, he will receive financial aid from Nativity Prep's College Promise Program.



"A lot of students weren't finishing (college) due to financial constraints," Richard explained, "so Nativity stepped in and created this program to ensure that the majority of students graduate college."



Etheridge benefited from this program during his last year at Boston College.



"I didn't have to worry about the last few thousand dollars," he said. "My mom didn't have to worry about scraping money together to pay for it."



He is one of many Nativity Prep alumni who have returned to work at the school.



"I think that speaks to the impact that this school has," he said. "A lot of us want to come back and help the school the way that it helped us. That connection doesn't ever really erode. Maybe Elizandro will come back someday."



Elizandro said that he'd think about it.