St. Lucy's Day: An Advent feast of light, faith and fun at St. Joseph Parish, Quincy

QUINCY -- St. Lucy didn't give up. That's why 10-year-old John Poles loves the third-century virgin martyr whose feast day is celebrated on Dec. 13.



"She was really resilient," John told The Pilot. "It wasn't easy to kill her, and she was always believing in God even through hard times."



John and about a dozen other children dressed in white robes, placed wreaths of greenery atop their heads, and carried candles through St. Joseph Parish in Quincy on Dec. 13. The St. Lucy's Day procession, a tradition that originated in Sweden, came to St. Joseph's thanks to parishioner Kendra St. Hilaire.



"My girls and I have been celebrating St. Lucy's Day for almost five years," St. Hilaire said, "and we always wanted to do it with others and not just ourselves."



St. Hilaire wore a red dress, representing St. Lucy's martyrdom. Her children Mary, 9, Anna, 7, and Henry, 2, wore white, representing St. Lucy's virginity. The candles represented the fact that the name Lucy comes from lux, the Latin word for light.



Mary said that she has enjoyed dressing up as St. Lucy "since she was little."



"For these kids, it's great because she's a young saint," St. Hilaire said. "She had courage, she was brave, she was devoted even as a young woman, and that's a very good example for them."



She educated the children about St. Lucy's story and how devotion to her spread to Sweden. Tradition says that St. Lucy was born in third-century Sicily. Devout from a very young age, she vowed to remain a virgin, following the example of St. Agatha. However, her mother promised her in marriage to a pagan nobleman. When St. Lucy refused his proposal, he denounced her to the Roman governor, who sentenced her to be taken to a brothel to be defiled. However, she was miraculously made so heavy that no one could move her.



She was then arrested and tortured in various ways, including attempting to set her on fire and gouging out her eyes, but she did not die until her life was ended by a soldier's sword.



Swedish tradition holds that when the country was suffering from famine, she came on a ship with sacks of wheat to feed the Swedish people.



St. Lucy "reminds us that Christmas is coming, that Jesus is coming, and that Jesus is the light of the world," St. Hilaire explained to the children.



They then participated in Eucharistic adoration with Father Matt Williams, pastor of St. Joseph's.



He told them that adoration represents "our desire to live lives like St. Lucy, to bring Jesus's love and compassion into the world."



They got on their knees, presented their candles to the altar, sang Christmas carols, and bowed before the Blessed Sacrament.



"Do you think it's easy to die, to be a martyr?" Father Williams said. "It's not easy to give your life for Jesus. It's not easy to suffer. But (St. Lucy) did it because Jesus's light was within her."



After adoration, the children marched in their robes to the parish rectory, where they baked and decorated cinnamon rolls shaped like wreaths. Some of the children were distracted from braiding the dough, intrigued by the bowl of coins Father Williams had in the rectory's parlor.



"He's a billionaire!" one girl said.