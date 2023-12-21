Cardinal Cushing Centers readies for Christmas with live Nativity

HANOVER -- On Dec. 16, the Virgin Mary was spotted at the Cardinal Cushing Centers in Hanover, waiting in line to get a balloon animal for her son. No, not that son, but her older son, six-year-old Shane, who was dressed as a cow. A man in Biblical robes and oversized clown shoes was making reindeer out of balloons, but Mary decided the line was too long, and she stepped out.



"Mary" was Kristin Dorfman, who donned the robes of the Blessed Mother for the Cardinal Cushing Centers' live Nativity. Her husband Cody Dorfman played Joseph, and her two-month-old son Colin played the infant Christ. They were joined by the Three Wise Men, shepherds, and a gaggle of farm animals from Enchanted Animal Parties in Groton.



"I feel like a proud mother," Kristin Dorfman told The Pilot. "I imagine Mary must have been a very proud mother, as well."



Over 200 people, including the adults and children with special needs that the Cardinal Cushing Centers have served for over 75 years, came to see the live Nativity. The Cardinal Cushing Choir, made up of students at the Cardinal Cushing School, sang Christmas carols. There was face painting, popcorn, and plenty of cookies, too.



The Dorfmans received rave reviews for their portrayal of the Holy Family.



"I thought it was a real honor," Kristin Dorfman said. "When everyone was singing 'Silent Night,' it reminded me of how we can see God's face in every baby's face, every child's face."



Advertisement

Her mother, Clare Noonan, a member of the St. Mary of the Portiuncula Order of Secular Franciscans, organized the event in honor of the 800th anniversary of St. Francis creating the first live Nativity in Greccio, Italy.



"It was a joyful thing to be involved with at this time of year," she told The Pilot. "We hope that it will become a tradition in our community to continue it. We're happy with the response this year."



The Dec. 16 event was a collaboration between the Secular Franciscans, the Cardinal Cushing Centers, and Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Hanover.



"I think the mission is to have Cardinal Cushing School and all the wonderful students at the school participate in our whole community," Noonan said. "People with disabilities and the community and our parish all work together in celebrating. We are all God's children."



Kristin Dorfman said that wearing Mary's gown, which billowed in the December breeze, helped her "understand the hardships (the Holy Family) overcame on the journey to Bethlehem."



"You take it for granted that you can hop in your SUV and go to South Shore Hospital," she said.



"Can you imagine being on a donkey nine months pregnant?" Cody Dorfman said.



He explained that his bushy beard was not just for the live Nativity.



"I rock this every year," he said.



Kristin Dorfman joked that her husband brushed his beard a lot to play Joseph and that, as Mary, her job was to make sure that everybody had enough snacks.



The Dorfmans agreed that, as the parents of three boys, they play the roles of Joseph and Mary all year round.



"How about your costume?" Kristin Dorfman asked Shane. "Did it help you feel like a cow?"



"Yeah!" Shane replied.



The Cardinal Cushing Centers were established in 1947, when Cardinal Richard Cushing purchased 175 acres of land in Hanover to build a school for children with special needs. At Cardinal Cushing's request, five Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi moved from Wisconsin to Hanover to found St. Coletta's by the Sea, the first school of its kind in the northeastern U.S. Now called the Cardinal Cushing School, it has almost 100 students.



"It's been incredible to watch the growth of our students and adults," Cardinal Cushing Centers CEO Michelle Markowitz told The Pilot. "To see their independence and self-esteem grow through vocational opportunities, through learning and academics, and being part of the greater communities."



The Cardinal Cushing Centers support 200 adults with disabilities throughout the South Shore with employment and vocational training, as well as small group homes and shared living opportunities. Thirty-seven units of affordable housing, owned by the Archdiocese of Boston Planning Office for Urban Affairs, are located on the Hanover campus. The Centers also run the St. Coletta Day School in Braintree.



The Hanover campus is famously home to the Portiuncula Chapel, the final resting place of Cardinal Cushing. It is an exact replica of the Portiuncula chapel built in Assisi by St. Francis over 700 years ago, right down to the stone and marble used to construct it. All of the materials came from quarries in Assisi and were personally blessed by Cardinal Cushing when they arrived in Boston Harbor. Cardinal Cushing was determined to be buried in the Portiuncula, next to the children he had served. On Dec. 16, the path to the Portiuncula was lined with Christmas trees that Cardinal Cushing School students would soon decorate.



"He always loved the children," Marilyn Zedik, former campus minister at the Cardinal Cushing School, told The Pilot. "I'm surprised (the Portiuncula Chapel) doesn't get more attention, because it's a beautiful place to visit."



Along with acting in the Nativity, the farm animals -- Nellie, Teslet, and Pocket the goats; Dot and Remmy the sheep; Dorothy the duck; Gladys the chicken; Clarabelle the donkey; and Adam the alpaca -- made for a petting zoo that delighted all ages. Adam the alpaca was particularly popular.



"He thinks this party was for him," animal caretaker Caroline Abely said.



The animals are the usual cast brought to live Nativities throughout New England. Later in the evening on Dec. 16, they appeared in a live Nativity at St. John the Baptist Parish in Quincy.



"This is my seventh one this year," said Abely, who is Catholic. "I think the children and everyone seeing the live animals is a very wonderful experience."