Gonzaga/Eastern Point Retreat House is a place of rare spiritual beauty

We are situated on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean about an hour's drive northeast of Boston. Noted for the spectacular natural beauty, EPRH provides an ideal atmosphere for contemplation, prayer, and engagement with God. Our lodging accommodates 38 retreatants in single en-suite rooms. When registering for an overnight retreat, please note that not all bedrooms are uniformly designed. Two rooms, larger in size, overlook the front lawn with a seasonal view towards Niles Pond and Gloucester Harbor beyond, and while many rooms facing Brace Cove offer a patio deck, several, for architectural reasons, offer a "Juliet Balcony" instead. Please note: We do not honor individual requests for specific rooms -- unless there are handicapped requirements that we will honor based on room availability. (A few rooms are designed for ADA needs.) We encourage all retreatants to find "their" nook and cranny among the many from which to enjoy the views. God desires to be with you regardless of the bedroom you are assigned.



At Eastern Point, you can experience a range of retreats from a single day of prayer to the "Spiritual Exercises" of St Ignatius of Loyola for 30 days. The majority of our retreats are eight days and offer you the opportunity to indulge yourself in the peace, serenity, and magnificent natural beauty of our surroundings. One of the hallmarks of a retreat at Eastern Point is the silence that enables you to hear the sounds of the ocean as well as the voice of God throughout creation. For most retreats, you are offered the services of an experienced spiritual director who will accompany you during these days of silence and contemplation.



If you are interested in making a shorter retreat during a scheduled longer retreat (such as a three-day retreat during an eight-day retreat), know that priority is given to applicants intending to make the full retreat. Requests for shorter retreats will only be accommodated if space allows.



For more information, email Father William Campbell, SJ, at wcampbell@jesuits.org or visit www.easternpoint.org.