Project Rachel retreats: Finding peace after abortion

Read Special Section

"The retreat was an experience I will take with me for the rest of my life. I received back the grace of God within me and felt a true sense of peace and self-forgiveness."



18 years ago on a cold, bright winter day, snow was on the ground as Maria* got out of her car to attend the first Project Rachel "Come to the Waters of Healing" retreat. She was very nervous and had considered not coming at all, but the pain from her abortion 18 years before was just too hard to bear any longer. Maria soon was joined by 11 other women who were also very nervous and wondering if they had made the right decision in coming. During the day, as the women shared their pain and their desire that God would grant them peace and forgiveness, something remarkable took place. Maria and each of the other woman encountered in a very personal way the healing love and mercy of God. They were able to feel a sense of peace and hope for the future. They left with a profound sense of closeness to God, who truly makes all things new.



18 years and 76 retreats later, Maria and that original group of women have been joined by more than 550 others in finding similarly transforming encounters with the healing love of God at a confidential Project Rachel retreat.



Advertisement

The women who attend are very different in their backgrounds, ages, and experiences. One common factor that may be surprising is how they made the decision to come. Most learned about the retreat through their parish bulletin. As one woman described what happened when she read the announcement, "I had never heard about Project Rachel until I read the blurb in my parish bulletin. If it hadn't been there, I shudder to think where I would be now. It's not just a 'blurb,' for me it was life changing."



Shortly after assuming his pontificate, Pope Francis proclaimed a Year of Mercy. In that announcement, he gave us the simple yet earth-shattering message for evangelization that has special meaning for post-abortion healing:



"Jesus Christ is the face of the Father's mercy. These words might well sum up the mystery of the Christian faith." He goes on to describe mercy as "the bridge that connects God and man, opening our hearts to the hope of being loved forever despite our sinfulness. "Misericordiae Vultus," n 1,2.



Abortion is a difficult issue to talk about, especially in the current social and political climate. But, if it is not talked about in our faith communities in a compassionate way that offers hope and healing, countless women (and men) will continue to miss out on this central mystery of our Christian faith. They will live in deep pain, sadness, and guilt, which prevent them from living out the fullness of life as beloved sons and daughters of God.



Hope and healing after abortion is possible -- thanks to the love and mercy of God.



If you are a woman burdened by the spiritual and emotional pain of a past abortion, consider contacting Project Rachel (508-651-3100 or help@projectrachelboston.com) for more information about attending a retreat or getting a referral to a specially trained priest for sacramental reconciliation.



If you are a family member or friend of someone who would benefit from Project Rachel, pass on our website address (www.projectrachelboston.com) for them to confidentially learn more.



If you edit a parish bulletin, could you commit to regularly including mention of Project Rachel retreats? Announcements go out frequently via the archdiocesan weekly mailing or you can request to be contacted directly by Project Rachel.



If you are moved by the message of God's mercy in the context of post-abortion healing, would you consider becoming part of the Project Rachel prayer network that unites before and during each retreat with the intention that more women will hear and respond to Christ's invitation of mercy, hope, and healing?



Thank you.



*Name changed to protect confidentiality.