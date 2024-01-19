Perpetual Adoration at Betania II Catholic Evangelization Center

Read Special Section

"Could you not keep watch with me for one hour?" Matthew 26:40



The Betania II Catholic Evangelization Center offers perpetual Adoration 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you would like to join us or sign up today, you can call 508-633-4894 or visit adorationpro.org/betania2.



Located on 109 acres in Medway, Betania II offers retreat facilities that feature generous meeting spaces for groups, couples, families, and Masses, along with a fully equipped kitchen and dining room. Our Lady's Oratory (seating 600) and Adoration Chapel serve as quiet sacred spaces to reconnect with God. Walking the grounds, one discovers Our Lady's Grotto and the Stations of the Cross. We serve in accordance with the norms outlined by the Roman Catholic Church.



Our on-site lodging nestled among the pines, the House of St. Francis and St. Clare, provides 72 double rooms with private baths, individual balconies, and air conditioning. There is also a private prayer room, large meeting room, and spacious landings on upper floors. The foyer provides a generous gathering space with an adjacent small kitchen and dining area for that morning coffee or evening chat.



Visitors are always welcome. Betania II Catholic Evangelization Center, 154 Summer Street, Medway, Mass. You can call us at 508-533-5377 or visit our website Betania2.org.