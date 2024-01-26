Connected through service in Lawrence

Read Special Section

Community service is an essential part of the school culture at Bellesini Academy in Lawrence, a tuition-free middle school serving 120 students in fifth through eighth grade. Students regularly participate in service activities both in and out of school, and the Academy's alumni continue to serve at Bellesini and in their local community during high school and college.



"Helping our students understand the importance of service to others is one of the most important lessons learned at Bellesini, and it is a vital component of our identity as a Catholic school," said Julie DiFilippo, who has served as head of school since Bellesini opened in 2002. "It is one of the values we work to instill in both our students and our alumni." Students regularly participate in service projects with Mary Immaculate Health Care, a retirement and nursing home in Lawrence, Bread and Roses, Lazarus House, and Cor Unum Meal Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish.



Bellesini's Alumni Support Program serves over 250 alumni in high school, college, and the workplace. In addition to assisting graduates with financial aid applications and all aspects of the college search and application process, the Alumni Support staff coordinates community services opportunities throughout the year. Alumni regularly volunteer during the after-school program, evening study, and the summer program. Bellesini's high school alumni also volunteer in the Academy's B.A.S.E. Mentoring Program (Bellesini Alumni Supporting Each Other) to assist each eighth-grade graduating class with the transition into the high schools they attend.



This summer, alumni were able to serve dinner at Cor Unum Meal Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Cor Unum serves breakfast and lunch to hundreds of hungry people in Lawrence seven days a week, 365 days a year, serving over three million meals since it opened in 2006. It returned to in-person dining in 2023, and Breanna Walukevich, director of Alumni Support, brought a team of alumni to volunteer each Thursday. "Leading a volunteer group of Bellesini alumni at Cor Unum each summer has been a very rewarding experience," said Walukevich. "Seeing the students' passion and drive to give back and make a difference is always inspiring. I enjoy our time volunteering together as a Bellesini community and value the lasting relationships we create with our Cor Unum family along the way."



Bellesini alumni enjoyed reuniting with their former classmates to serve meals. "Volunteering at Cor Unum was an amazing experience in which I was able to work for the greater good with other Bellesini alumni," said Estefania, a freshman at Central Catholic. "I loved being able to give people in need a couple minutes of happiness by serving them meals and simply smiling and having friendly conversations. I look forward to giving back more along with my Bellesini community." Jazlene, a freshman at Pingree School, agreed. "Not only did I get to work as a team with other Bellesini alumni but I got to give back to the community and be present with the people around me. Sometimes there were a lot of people to serve meals to, but no matter what, we worked together as a Bellesini group and helped each other out. I always enjoy making a difference, and working as a team made it even better."



Moises Camilo, a member of Bellesini's Class of 2013, went on to graduate from St. John Preparatory School in Danvers and Boston College. He is completing his third year of law school at Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law in Davie, Florida, and spent his Christmas break volunteering in the Bellesini after-school program's STEM and floor hockey groups. Moises shared why he returns to give back to current students. "Bellesini Academy is the perfect environment to grow spiritually, intellectually, and mentally," he said. "During my time at Bellesini, I learned countless life lessons that I still value and implement today. Bellesini's dedication and passion for each student enables the students to be readily prepared for what life has to offer them."



"It is a blessing to see that our students are taking the lessons of service learned at Bellesini during their middle school years, and choosing to continue to give back as they make their way through high school, college, and their post graduate years," said DiFilippo. "Whether they are helping current students at Bellesini, or serving meals to their fellow Lawrencians, they are living out their faith and values in a very tangible way." DiFilippo tells each incoming fifth-grade class at the Academy that students and their families are beginning a 12-year relationship with Bellesini that lasts through high school and college. "The Alumni Support Program is not only helping our alumni give back, but is also maintaining their connections to the Bellesini community and providing opportunities for our graduates to mentor and inspire current students," DiFilippo said.



To learn more about Bellesini Academy, please visit the school's website:www.bellesiniacademy.org.







STEPHANIE ABDOO IS THE DEVELOPMENT OFFICER AT BELLESINI ACADEMY.