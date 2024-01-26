Peter and Honey McLaughlin honored at St. Columbkille Partnership School

Read Special Section

St. Columbkille Partnership School (STCPS) is a welcoming and inviting school, with a warm and kind community of families. For many years, the lobby and front desk area of the school did not reflect these important qualities. Following a generous donation from a kind-hearted STCPS donor, the administration made the decision to open the lobby and add a large front desk that could be seen from the school's front door. The result was a warm and welcoming space that invites students, families, donors, alumni, and prospective families into the school each day.



On Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, STCPS held an intimate gathering to dedicate the newly renovated lobby in honor of Peter and Honey McLaughlin, aptly named the Peter and Honey McLaughlin Welcome Center. Peter McLaughlin is a Boston College graduate who previously served for 10 years as chair of the Board of Trustees at STCPS. His unwavering dedication to Catholic education in general, and St. Columbkille Partnership School in particular, has helped STCPS flourish since he began working with the school in 2006. The renovation was made possible by a generous donation from Peter and Honey's son Stephen McLaughlin.



"It's clear that my father has prioritized education throughout his career," said Stephen in his remarks during the dedication event. "It's no surprise that he wrapped his arms around [St. Columbkille] and put his heart into it. He was passionate about the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the students. It was the most meaningful experience of his long working career."



The dedication's program also included remarks from Boston College President Father William Leahy; St. Columbkille Parish Pastor Father Fitzgerald; St. Sebastian's School Headmaster Bill Burke; STCPS' own Kate Ward, chief advancement and enrollment officer, and Jen Kowieski, head of school; former STCPS Head of School William Gartside; and STCPS seventh-grade student Ngozi Akukwe. Following these speakers, Peter McLaughlin himself spoke about how much St. Columbkille Partnership School means to him.



"In his 10 years as chair of our Board of Trustees, Mr. McLaughlin advanced the mission of our school in many ways," said STCPS Head of School Jen Kowieski. "Peter and Honey McLaughlin have blessed the St. Columbkille Partnership School community with their warmth and generosity."



The Peter and Honey McLaughlin Welcome Center includes many special features. Students and visitors alike enjoy a custom painting of St. Columbkille by Nancy Marek Cote. The painting is a gift from the Roche Center for Catholic Education of the Lynch School of Education and Human Development at Boston College. A newly installed digital display features information about upcoming events and pictures of student birthdays.



Other construction projects from this summer provided vital upgrades throughout the school. Specifically, the school underwent a complete renovation of all bathrooms on the first floor. On the exterior, new soffits, lintels, and windows provide greater structural integrity and energy efficiency. Visitors will also notice upgrades made to school safety and security, including a new check-in system and door access system.



Peter and Honey McLaughlin inspire us to continue advancing Catholic education. We thank Peter and Honey for their commitment to St. Columbkille Partnership School, and we thank their son, Stephen McLaughlin, for his generous donation in their honor.







Christine McCarthy is a communication specialist at St. Columbkille Partnership School (STCPS), a pre-K through grade eight Catholic school located in Brighton that prepares students to lead lives of faith, service, and leadership. STCPS is the only designated lab school of Boston College's Lynch School of Education and Human Development and provides a superior education supporting cutting-edge approaches to teaching and learning in the humanities, the arts, and the sciences against the backdrop of the Catholic intellectual tradition. Learn more at stcps.org.