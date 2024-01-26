Living the great commandment at the Saints Academy

Read Special Section

"Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law? Jesus replied: "Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself." Matthew 22: 34-40



Jesus, the greatest of all teachers, centered His teachings on love. So, what then, does love look like in today's world? How can we embody this commandment, especially when it comes to instilling it in children? To truly make a difference in the lives of others and change the world, caring about the welfare of others is not enough. Active involvement is crucial. At the Saints Academy in Beverly, the practice of living out the great commandment is nurtured daily within the school and extends outward into the community.



The middle school students have a pivotal role in leading this effort by reaching out to the community in various ways. They have organized food drives, gathered Christmas presents for families facing challenges, and held dress-down days to raise money for nonprofit organizations. During the fall, students from grades five to eight participated in the school's long-standing tradition of raking leaves for the elderly. By giving their gift of time to rake leaves, and to spend time with the person they are helping, they displayed compassion for the person being helped. Over 25 students and their parents came together to rake leaves at the home of Judy Bolton. The sound of leaf blowers and laughter filled her three-quarter-acre lot. And when the task was finished, they loved listening to her stories while eating doughnuts and drinking hot chocolate. "Every time I look out the window, I can see the results of a labor of love," remarked Judy Bolton.



Through their actions, the middle school students become role models for the younger students by showing how to actively participate in helping others. "Compassion in Action" was a fundraiser the middle school organized for the St. Jude's Hospital for Children's cancer research. The students sold handcrafted items such as bracelets, stress balls, keychains, and decals, and held bake sales. Their efforts raised a remarkable $1,750. In October, the middle school coordinated a Walk/Run-a-Thon titled Trick or Trot for Sacred Hearts School Lahaina, Hawaii, which was devastated by the wildfire. They planned out every detail for the event, from creating wristbands for counting the laps around the track, to attaching hand-drawn Halloween balloons to every student in grades PreK through five. The event was festive with music, snacks, Halloween decorations, and a balloon arch at the finish line. The entire school, from PreK to grade eight participated and raised nearly $12,000. Terra Jones, HCCF account administrator, expressed her gratitude, "Much mahalo to the middle school students of the Saints Academy! Wow -- what an amazing thing for them to do."



The middle school students continue to lead by setting an example as mentors for PreK-grade two students. This mentorship program pairs younger students with a middle school buddy. In doing so, a special bond is formed with their buddies that is nurtured through activities ranging from being a reading partner, making cards for the nursing facilities, to fulfilling the role as a First Communion mentor.



In response to the initial question of how to live the great commandment and what does love look like, a visit to the Saints Academy in Beverly is encouraged. Here, you can experience firsthand the love and compassion that fills the halls and classrooms every day.







MARILU POMEROY IS A MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER AT THE SAINTS ACADEMY IN BEVERLY, A PREK THROUGH GRADE EIGHT SCHOOL (MPOMEROY@SAINTSACADEMY.ORG OR 978-922-0048).